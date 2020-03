Mercantile Bank Ltd Chairman Morshed Alam MP celebrating the International Women's Day

















Mercantile Bank Ltd Chairman Morshed Alam MP celebrating the International Women's Day by cutting cake at Fars Hotel and Resorts in Dhaka on Sunday evening accompanied by Managing Director and CEO Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Mercantile Bank Foundation Chairman M. Amanullah, Vice Chairmen, Directors and their spouses, bank's female executives and other high officials. photo: Bank