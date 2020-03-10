Southeast Bank awarded 1st prize for financial inclusion

Bangladesh Bank has awarded First Prize to Southeast Bank for its outstanding contribution to financing Cottage, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (CMSME) under financial inclusion activities, according to press release.

Fazle Kabir, Governor, Bangladesh Bank handed over the crest of First prize to M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Ltd at a closing ceremony of "Banker-SME Women Entrepreneur Conference and Product Fair-2020".

Abu Farah Md. Naser, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank presided over the closing ceremony at Bangladesh Bank Training Academy, Mirpur, Dhaka on March 8, 2020.







