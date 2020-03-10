Video
Tuesday, 10 March, 2020
latest 'Joy Bangla' to be national slogan: HC      
Australian stocks plunge 7.33pc on oil rout, virus fears

Published : Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

SYDNEY, Mar 9: Australian stocks plunged more than seven per cent Monday, wiping $88 billion off the market in its worst day since the global financial crisis on fears over the spread of the coronavirus and diving oil prices.
The benchmark ASX 200 dropped 7.33 per cent, or 455.60 points, to close at 5,760.60.
Coronavirus has had a limited impact in Australia, but the country's economy is seen as closely integrated with both the United States and China -- two hotspots for the disease.
The losses have brought the market back to its lowest level since January 2019, and come amid analyst predictions the country is poised to fall into recession for the first time in three decades.
Australia's central bank last week slashed interest rates to a record low of 0.50 per cent in an effort to stave off the impact of COVID-19, while the government has said it will finalise a multibillion-dollar economic stimulus package in the coming days.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

