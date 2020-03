India uses massive mobile phone network to combat coronavirus

India, the world's second-most populous nation with 1.3 billion people, has 1.1 billion mobile phone connections. The South Asia giant has so far reported 43 positive cases of the contagious disease.

Telecommu-nications operators were ordered to play the health ministry-approved message from Sunday, which relayed advice on how to help stop the spread of the virus. When a user calls someone with their mobile phone, they will be played the recording -- which starts with the sound of someone coughing, followed by a 30-second audio message in Hindi or English.

"Always protect your face with a handkerchief or tissue while coughing or sneezing," the message recorded in a woman's voice said. -AFP















NEW DELHI, Mar 9: India is using its massive mobile phone network to spread coronavirus awareness messages, kicking off with coughing sounds, on how to protect against the outbreak, officials said Monday.India, the world's second-most populous nation with 1.3 billion people, has 1.1 billion mobile phone connections. The South Asia giant has so far reported 43 positive cases of the contagious disease.Telecommu-nications operators were ordered to play the health ministry-approved message from Sunday, which relayed advice on how to help stop the spread of the virus. When a user calls someone with their mobile phone, they will be played the recording -- which starts with the sound of someone coughing, followed by a 30-second audio message in Hindi or English."Always protect your face with a handkerchief or tissue while coughing or sneezing," the message recorded in a woman's voice said. -AFP