Tuesday, 10 March, 2020, 12:09 PM
latest 'Joy Bangla' to be national slogan: HC      
Stocks plunge on coronavirus-fear driven selling spree

Published : Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) plunged for the second as the dominant small investors maintained their selling spree for the second day on Monday on chronavirus fear.
The pandemic fear spread as two returnees from Italy were suspected to have coronavirus and sent to a specialised hospital on Monday.
DSEX, the prime Index of the DSE closed at 4008.05 points on Monday with a big loss of 279.32 points or 6.51 percent.
Besides, the two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went down by 88.89 points and 69.79 points to settle at 1346.11 points and 929.27 points respectively.
Market turnoverstood at Taka 4.99 billion, which was higher over previous day's mark of Taka 4.28 billion.
On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 154,392 trades were executed in today's trading session with a trading volume of 209.92 million securities.
Loser took a massive lead over gainers as out of 355 issues traded, 2 securities gained price while 352 declined and 1 remained unchanged.
The market-cap of the DSE also fell to Taka 3,142 billion, from Taka 3,315 billion in the previous session.
Only Mutual Trust Bank gained price in today's trading session.
Square Pharma topped the turnover chart followed by Grameenphone, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, Summit Power, Sea Pearl Beach, Brac Bank, Orion Infusion, Bank Asia, VFS Thread and Orion Pharma.
The top 10 losers were - Prime Finance First Mutual fund, Agrani Insurance, Anlima Yarn, Beacon Pharma, CVO PRL, Indo-Bangla Pharma, National Tubes, Oimax Electrode, Peninsula Chittagong and Simtex Industries.
On the other hand, port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed at red extending the bearish streak of previous day.
CSCX and CASPI declined by 466.88 points and 769.32 points to stand at 7470.67 points and 12328.79 points respectively.
At CSE, a total of 12,736,925 shares and mutual fund of 256 companies were traded of which, 4 issues advanced while 248 declined and 4 issues remained unchanged.


