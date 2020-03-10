One year replacement facility on Marcel ACs





Apart from these facilities, customers of Marcel AC could get 600 fridge or maximum 12 years equivalent electricity bill as free under the local brand's nationwide ongoing Digital Campaign Season-6. Besides, sure cash vouchers worth of different values are available for every customer of Marcel brand AC.

Marcel officials has announced these facilities at a 'Declaration Program' held at the conference room of Marcel Corporate Office in the capital recently.

Marcel authorities said, "Marcel is manufacturing high standard air conditioners at its own factory with advanced machineries, technologies and international standard's raw materials. A strong RnD (Research and Development) team has been working on improving quality of their produced AC. Quality is being strongly controlled in every stage of production. Thus, Marcel is providing one year replacement to its AC customers.















Marcel has declared one year replacement facility on its split type air conditioner. In addition, customers of Marcel Inverter AC is getting 10 years replacement guaranty on the compressor while 5 years guaranty is available on non-inverter AC's compressor.Apart from these facilities, customers of Marcel AC could get 600 fridge or maximum 12 years equivalent electricity bill as free under the local brand's nationwide ongoing Digital Campaign Season-6. Besides, sure cash vouchers worth of different values are available for every customer of Marcel brand AC.Marcel officials has announced these facilities at a 'Declaration Program' held at the conference room of Marcel Corporate Office in the capital recently.Marcel authorities said, "Marcel is manufacturing high standard air conditioners at its own factory with advanced machineries, technologies and international standard's raw materials. A strong RnD (Research and Development) team has been working on improving quality of their produced AC. Quality is being strongly controlled in every stage of production. Thus, Marcel is providing one year replacement to its AC customers.