Three local groups likely to take over bankrupt PLFS





A senior official at Bangladesh Bank (BB) said the three local groups are Shamsul Alamin Group which is a sponsor director of the leasing company. The two others are Beximco Group and Bashudhara Group.

He said bargaining on terms and conditions are going on between the government-- mainly with BB and the ministry of finance in one hand and the private stakeholders on the other side. A decision is likely to come soon.

As per the proposal to the government, the three business houses want to constitute the new board with nine directors - eight from them and one from depositors side. Of the eight, Shamsul Alamin Group will provide four and Beximco and Bashundhara together will provide four-two each from them.

The BB official requesting anonymity said, "BB and the finance ministry are evaluating their proposals, our main aim is to preserve the depositors interest."

When contacted the BB senior official Sirajul Islam said, "At this moment it is not possible to say anything about the PLFS as it is still under the jurisdiction of court and we have to wait what the court verdict comes."

He said the court has wanted to know about its financial health from the observer who was appointed under liquidation terms and conditions and it has already submitted.

Alamgir Shamsul Alamin a former director of the company said, "We are trying to save the company and discussions are going on but it is still a long way to go." He said he has nothing to mention at this moment but the process is going on. He declined to say names of any company.

Earlier the government on July last year has directed the central bank to liquidate People's Leasing and Financial Services due to deterioration of its financial health in the last several years which is first time in Bangladesh's history.

As per liquidation order, PLFS would close its operations permanently and the government will take actions to settle liabilities by selling off its assets. But the central bank as the regulator has to take approval from the High Court before liquidation.

Earlier on June 27 last year, the finance ministry instructed the central bank to shutter the NBFI for its failure to improve its conditions.

The PLFC failed to repay the depositors' money despite maturity of the funds, Bangladesh Bank report said. Default loans and net losses have recently escalated.









The non banking leasing institution's problems came to the surface in 2013-14, when some of its directors made off with more than Tk10 billion by way of submitting fake documents, according to the central bank inspection report.

In 2015, the central bank had removed five directors for their involvement in the financial scandal. The PLFS failed to pay the wages to its employees because of severe liquidity crunch, some officials told this correspondent.



