Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 March, 2020, 12:09 PM
latest 'Joy Bangla' to be national slogan: HC      
Home Business

Organisers postpone scheduled events on pandemic fears

Published : Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Business Correspondent

After detection of coronavirus among three people in Dhaka on Sunday and the postponement of the March 17 grand rally on the start of Bangabandhu Birth Centenary at the National Parade Ground in Dhaka , organisers have postponed a scheduled automobile show in the capital.
The three-day automobile show was due to start at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in city on March 19.
CEMS Global, an event management company, has been organizing show titled: "15th Dhaka Motor Show 2020, 6th Dhaka Bike Show 2020, 5th Dhaka Auto Parts Show 2020 and 4th Dhaka Commercial Automotive Show 2020."
An official of CEMS informed that the exhibition was postponed for indefinite period due to the detection of Covid-19 patient in the country.
A number of foreign participants were supposed to attend the show. He, however, said the new date of the exhibition will be announced later.
Meanwhile, Janata Bank Limited has also postponed its scheduled annual conference due to be held on March 12, at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka hotel on March 12 next.
Earlier, the 15th International Plastic Fair 2020, which was supposed to begin in the city on February 12 was also postponed by the organisers.
Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BPGMEA) and Yorkers Trade & Marketing Services, Taiwan were the joint organisers of the 4-day fair at International Convention City, Bashundhara.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Struggling Nissan’s China vehicle sales drop 80pc in February
Iran Air says suspending Europe flights
Goldman cuts Brent forecasts to $30 on price war, virus impact
Air NZ scraps earnings outlook as virus impact mounts
Cathay could fly freight-only services on passenger jets
Cornered ECB faces high expectations for virus response
Robots step in as cheap labour dries up in Eastern Europe
Standard Bank Ltd (SBL) Additional Managing Director Md. Tariqul Azam


Latest News
South Africa players ready to avoid handshakes on India tour
Saudi Arabia-returnee couple hospitalised
Another Italy-returnee elderly man hospitalised with fever
'Criminal' killed in exchange of fire
Bangladesh urged to stop worker abuse in garment industry
Imperfect Liverpool offer Atletico hope
Global virus toll crosses 4,000
China quarantine hotel collapse toll jumps to 20
Millions of masks stockpiled in Canada's Ontario expired before corona hit
Germany reports first 2 coronavirus deaths
Most Read News
COVID-19: A global threat
Evaly blamed for misleading buyers
Qatar bars travelers from Bangladesh, 13 other countries
Finance Minister rejects proposal to devalue Taka
Wari child murder: Lone accused gets death
Living amidst misogynists…
Modi's Dhaka trip cancelled
China closes makeshift hospitals as virus cases plunge
40 under observation as they come in contact with an infected person
Missing bride's body recovered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft