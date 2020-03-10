Organisers postpone scheduled events on pandemic fears





The three-day automobile show was due to start at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in city on March 19.

CEMS Global, an event management company, has been organizing show titled: "15th Dhaka Motor Show 2020, 6th Dhaka Bike Show 2020, 5th Dhaka Auto Parts Show 2020 and 4th Dhaka Commercial Automotive Show 2020."

An official of CEMS informed that the exhibition was postponed for indefinite period due to the detection of Covid-19 patient in the country.

A number of foreign participants were supposed to attend the show. He, however, said the new date of the exhibition will be announced later.

Meanwhile, Janata Bank Limited has also postponed its scheduled annual conference due to be held on March 12, at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka hotel on March 12 next.

Earlier, the 15th International Plastic Fair 2020, which was supposed to begin in the city on February 12 was also postponed by the organisers.

Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BPGMEA) and Yorkers Trade & Marketing Services, Taiwan were the joint organisers of the 4-day fair at International Convention City, Bashundhara.

















