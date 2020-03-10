Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 March, 2020, 12:09 PM
latest 'Joy Bangla' to be national slogan: HC      
Home Business

Coronavirus may pull down global FDI by 5 to 15pc: UN

Published : Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Business Correspondent

Coronavirus may pull down global FDI by 5 to 15pc: UN

Coronavirus may pull down global FDI by 5 to 15pc: UN

The outbreak and spread of Coronavirus (Covid19) will negatively affect the global flows of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the current and next years.
The rate of decline may be minimum 5.0 per cent to maximum 15.0 per cent in 2020, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).
The UN body unveiled its special issue on its Investment Trends Monitor on Monday in Geneva focusing the impact of coronavirus outbreak on global FDI, according agencies.
The fresh UNCTAD warned that regardless of how quickly the COVID-19 outbreak lasted it would significantly drag down global FDI, which is a measure of cross-border private sector investment.
Efforts to halt the spread of the virus, which has killed more than 3,500 people and infected more than 100,000 people around the world, have wreaked havoc on international business.
That is compared to UNCTAD's January projection that global FDI inflows this year and next would be stable, with a potential increase of up to five per cent, it said.
"The economic impact of supply chain disruptions will affect investment prospects in other countries," it said.
The UN agency pointed to estimates that growth in the global economy will slow between 0.5 and 1.5 per cent this year, depending on whether the outbreak is reined in during the first half of this year or if it rages through the end of 2020.
The rapid spread of the deadly new coronavirus is expected to take a serious toll on foreign direct investments worldwide, with UN economists forecasting a drop of up to 15 per cent.
The report pointed out that more than two thirds of the world's top 100 multinational enterprises have issued statements on the impact the outbreak is having on their business, with many warning they are slowing down capital expenditures in affected areas.
A full 41 of those companies have also issued profit alerts, which UNCTAD said would translate into lower reinvested earnings, which are a major component of FDI.
On average, the top 5,000 multinational companies have seen a downward revision of their 2020 earnings estimates of nine per cent due to the outbreak, UNCTAD said, adding that the automotive industry and the airlines have been hardest hit.
The report stressed that the impact would be "uneven", with the greatest effects of course felt in the countries worst affected by the outbreak.
But it cautioned that "negative demand shocks and the economic impact on supply chain disruptions will affect investment prospects in other countries."
UNCTAD stressed that China, which has been hardest hit by the outbreak so far, is feeling the most serious "demand shock", pointing for instance to Toyota, which reported a 70-precent drop in sales in the country in February.




But the report stressed that China's role as a central manufacturing hub for many global businesses meant there was a clear ripple-on effect through global value chains.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Struggling Nissan’s China vehicle sales drop 80pc in February
Iran Air says suspending Europe flights
Goldman cuts Brent forecasts to $30 on price war, virus impact
Air NZ scraps earnings outlook as virus impact mounts
Cathay could fly freight-only services on passenger jets
Cornered ECB faces high expectations for virus response
Robots step in as cheap labour dries up in Eastern Europe
Standard Bank Ltd (SBL) Additional Managing Director Md. Tariqul Azam


Latest News
South Africa players ready to avoid handshakes on India tour
Saudi Arabia-returnee couple hospitalised
Another Italy-returnee elderly man hospitalised with fever
'Criminal' killed in exchange of fire
Bangladesh urged to stop worker abuse in garment industry
Imperfect Liverpool offer Atletico hope
Global virus toll crosses 4,000
China quarantine hotel collapse toll jumps to 20
Millions of masks stockpiled in Canada's Ontario expired before corona hit
Germany reports first 2 coronavirus deaths
Most Read News
COVID-19: A global threat
Evaly blamed for misleading buyers
Qatar bars travelers from Bangladesh, 13 other countries
Finance Minister rejects proposal to devalue Taka
Wari child murder: Lone accused gets death
Living amidst misogynists…
Modi's Dhaka trip cancelled
China closes makeshift hospitals as virus cases plunge
40 under observation as they come in contact with an infected person
Missing bride's body recovered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft