

Bear Grylls shares teaser for Rajinikanth's Into The Wild episode

Sharing the teaser, Grylls wrote: "Superstar Rajinikanth's relentless positivity and never giving up spirit was so visible in the wild as he embraced every challenge thrown at him. Respect! Watch Into the Wild with Bear Grylls on March 23 at 8.00 pm."

The teaser features Bear Grylls and Thalaiva in action on a wild adventure trip at Karnataka's Bandipur Tiger Reserve and National Park. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth becomes the second Indian personality to be featured on Grylls' survival show. The episode with Prime Minister Modi was aired last year in August.

On the career front, Rajinikanth is currently shooting for Tamil film Annaatthe, which is being directed by Siva of Veeram and Viswasam fame. The project, which will see Rajinikanth play a caring brother, marks his maiden collaboration with director Siva, best known for helming Veeram and Viswasam.

Tipped to be a rural drama and bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbhu in key roles. The film was officially launched last December in Chennai in a low-key affair. The film, which has music by D. Imman, is already confirmed as Diwali 2020 release.

Rajinikanth will next team up with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a yet-untitled Tamil project, which will be bankrolled by Kamal Haasan. The film is expected to be officially launched in April.









Rajinikanth was last seen playing an angry cop out to avenge his daughter's death in Darbar, which was directed by A.R Murugadoss. The film featured Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in crucial roles. While Anirudh Ravichander had composed music, Santosh Sivan cranked the camera. -Hindustan Times





