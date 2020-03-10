Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 March, 2020, 12:08 PM
latest 'Joy Bangla' to be national slogan: HC      
Home Art & Culture

Travel curbs on South Koreans prompt K-pop cancellations

Published : Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Travel curbs on South Koreans prompt K-pop cancellations

Travel curbs on South Koreans prompt K-pop cancellations

Japan's travel restrictions on South Koreans over the coronavirus epidemic have spurred cancellations of a string of K-pop concerts scheduled in Japan, threatening to hurt the Korean entertainment industry in its most lucrative market.
Japan said starting Monday, people arriving from South Korea will be quarantined for two weeks. Tokyo also suspended visa waivers and the validity of existing visas for Koreans, followed by a similar move by South Korea, rekindling a diplomatic feud between the neighbors.
South Korean boy band Super Junior called off its tours scheduled to take place on March 25 and 26 in Japan, citing the Japanese government's measures to "curb immigration."
South Korea's entertainment firm CJ ENM followed suit, postponing its annual K-pop festival KCON in Japan. KCON in Japan last year drew more than 88,000 fans, according to CJ ENM.
Japan's travel restrictions are a fresh blow to the entertainment industry in the wake of a fast-spreading virus. K-pop events have also been canceled or postponed elsewhere in the world because of the epidemic.
Singer Taeyeon has canceled her Feb. 1 concert in Singapore, saying that she is worried about the health of fans.
A Korean music festival in Los Angeles, originally planed for April 25, was postponed due to "travel restrictions in Asia."
At home, boy band BTS canceled its scheduled April concert in Seoul, amid growing concerns of the new coronavirus outbreak, its music label, Big Hit Entertainment previously said.
Japan alone accounted for more than 60% of South Korea's music exports, marking $320.6 million worth of exports in 2017 followed by China and Southeast Asian countries, according to Statistics Korea.
"Entertainment firms and talent agencies will now gird for almost zero concert profits," said Lee Ki-hun, an analyst at Hana Financial and Investment. "Not only ticket sales but also advertisement revenues are gone for the time being," he said.




South Korea has suffered 51 deaths and 7,382 infections in the biggest coronavirus outbreak outside China, where the disease emerged late last year.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
How ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ bid farewell to Justin Chambers
Bear Grylls shares teaser for Rajinikanth's Into The Wild episode
Travel curbs on South Koreans prompt K-pop cancellations
Watch TV anywhere, anytime with Bongo
Concert of Manu Chao to be held tomorrow at BSA
South by Southwest festival cancelled over coronavirus
Zimbabwean artist’s dynamic stone sculptures find global acclaim
Chaman Chowdhury’s fashion show to be held today


Latest News
South Africa players ready to avoid handshakes on India tour
Saudi Arabia-returnee couple hospitalised
Another Italy-returnee elderly man hospitalised with fever
'Criminal' killed in exchange of fire
Bangladesh urged to stop worker abuse in garment industry
Imperfect Liverpool offer Atletico hope
Global virus toll crosses 4,000
China quarantine hotel collapse toll jumps to 20
Millions of masks stockpiled in Canada's Ontario expired before corona hit
Germany reports first 2 coronavirus deaths
Most Read News
COVID-19: A global threat
Evaly blamed for misleading buyers
Qatar bars travelers from Bangladesh, 13 other countries
Finance Minister rejects proposal to devalue Taka
Wari child murder: Lone accused gets death
Living amidst misogynists…
Modi's Dhaka trip cancelled
China closes makeshift hospitals as virus cases plunge
40 under observation as they come in contact with an infected person
Missing bride's body recovered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft