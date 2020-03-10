

Watch TV anywhere, anytime with Bongo

"With the penetration of the high speed internet and smartphones, Bongo has disrupted the way we watch Live TV. We can now easily watch live tv channels in our mobile phones anytime, anywhere," said Fayaz Taher, chief operating officer of Bongo.

Bongo has recently signed agreement with over a dozen of Bangladeshi TV channels for live streaming, including News 24, Channel 24, RTV, Shomoy TV, Banglavision. With the latest developments in high speed internet, and launching of Bangabandhu Satellite, Bongo in Bangladesh is bringing TV in the hands of the viewers. People now do not need to face any hassle to watch TV just at home.









One can seamlessly enjoy quality programmes on multiple devices. By downloading Bongo app in mobile and one can tune to his/her favourite Bangla natoks while commuting to work, outdoors or travelling outside the country. Users have full control of how they watch and when they want to watch TV.





