

R2P organizes dengue awareness campaign

Right to Peace (R2P), an organization of youths for research and activism, arranged a public awareness campaign among the marginalized people on preventive measures against dengue at Hazaribagh, Dhaka on March 4, 2020. They designed this campaign programme as a preventive measure to address this serious risk ahead of the rainy season. The slogan of the programme was "We Want Dengue Free Dhaka".The main aim of R2P is to organise the young population of Bangladesh and conduct awareness building campaigns as well as development programmes across the country. The organisation conceives that dengue outbreak can be prevented this year if proper awareness programmes are conducted among people. R2P volunteers Rabeya Akhter Sathi, Ruhi Rusaba Zahwa jahan and Khadiza Akhter gave a speech on prevention against dengue. They also distributed clothes among the people in need, who participated in the campaign. A large team of volunteers contributed to make the campaign a success. The volunteers informed that this kind of programme will be arranged in other parts of Dhaka as well as the other parts of the country in future.