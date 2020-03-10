Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 March, 2020, 12:08 PM
latest 'Joy Bangla' to be national slogan: HC      
Home Eduvista

R2P organizes dengue awareness campaign

Published : Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Eduvista Desk

R2P organizes dengue awareness campaign

R2P organizes dengue awareness campaign

Right to Peace (R2P), an organization of youths for research and activism, arranged a public awareness campaign among the marginalized people on preventive measures against dengue at Hazaribagh, Dhaka on March 4, 2020. They designed this campaign programme as a preventive measure to address this serious risk ahead of the rainy season. The slogan of the programme was "We Want Dengue Free Dhaka".
The main aim of R2P is to organise the young population of Bangladesh and conduct awareness building campaigns as well as development programmes across the country. The organisation conceives that dengue outbreak can be prevented this year if proper awareness programmes are conducted among people. R2P volunteers Rabeya Akhter Sathi, Ruhi Rusaba Zahwa jahan and Khadiza Akhter gave a speech on prevention against dengue. They also distributed clothes among the people in need, who participated in the campaign. A large team of volunteers contributed to make the campaign a success. The volunteers informed that this kind of programme will be arranged in other parts of Dhaka as well as the other parts of the country in future. 



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
R2P organizes dengue awareness campaign
IU observes int'l women’s day
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni as chief guest along with other guests
DIU holds conference on BD-India policy landscape
British Council signs agreement with BdOSN
Bristol University offers Think Big Scholarships
IU holds conference on sustainable development
Annual general meeting 2020 & executive committee 2020-21 of Aligarh Old Boys' of Bangladesh


Latest News
South Africa players ready to avoid handshakes on India tour
Saudi Arabia-returnee couple hospitalised
Another Italy-returnee elderly man hospitalised with fever
'Criminal' killed in exchange of fire
Bangladesh urged to stop worker abuse in garment industry
Imperfect Liverpool offer Atletico hope
Global virus toll crosses 4,000
China quarantine hotel collapse toll jumps to 20
Millions of masks stockpiled in Canada's Ontario expired before corona hit
Germany reports first 2 coronavirus deaths
Most Read News
COVID-19: A global threat
Evaly blamed for misleading buyers
Qatar bars travelers from Bangladesh, 13 other countries
Finance Minister rejects proposal to devalue Taka
Wari child murder: Lone accused gets death
Living amidst misogynists…
Modi's Dhaka trip cancelled
China closes makeshift hospitals as virus cases plunge
40 under observation as they come in contact with an infected person
Missing bride's body recovered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft