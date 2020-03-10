

IU observes int'l women’s day

Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia Desratno Sheikh Hasina Hall & Khaleda Zia Hall observed the International Women's Day-2020 on March 8, 2020. To mark the day IU two halls brought out a procession. After parading main roads they all were together at Mrittunjoyee Mujib mural and a discussion was held in front of the mural. Among others, IU Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof M Shahinoor Rahman, IU Treasurer Prof M Selim Toha, IU Syndicate member Prof M Mahbubar Rahman, Desratno Sheikh Hasina Hall Provost Prof Shelina Nasrin & Khaleda Zia Hall Provost Prof Reba Mondal were present at the procession & the discussion programme.















