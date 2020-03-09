Video
Monday, 9 March, 2020, 6:43 AM
Stock market in doldrums, needs reforms: Minister

Govt won’t interfere in trading, he says

Published : Monday, 9 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Finance Minister AHM Mostafa Kamal on Sunday deplored that the stock market in Bangladesh is in doldrums despite the country's economy is strong.
He said when the economy goes strong share markets thrive, but in Bangladesh stock market are in dire straits and there are things to address.
The Finance Minister said all these in response to the queries of the distinguished participants at a seminar titled: "How Bangladesh economy is doing," which he attended as chief guest. The Daily Observer and the DBC News television channel organized the seminar at the Intercontinental Dhaka on Sunday.
The Finance Ministers said the operators and players of the stock market should reform their policies  to salvage the sagging market and bring back the dented confidence of the investors.



