One Mayor aspirant withdraws, 6 in race

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 8: As many as six mayoral and 226 councillor candidates are now in the final race of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) elections slated for March 29.Talking to the Daily Observer, Returning Officer Hasanuzzaman said one mayoral and 52 councillor aspirants have withdrawn their nomination papers on Sunday, the last day for withdrawal of candidature. Solaiman Alam Sheth of Jatiya Party has withdrawn his candidature on the last day, he added.Besides, 50 candidates in 41 wards under the city corporation and two women councillor candidates from women reserved seats have withdrawn from the race, he said.Finally, a total of six mayoral aspirants, 170 councillor aspirants in 41 wards and 56 aspirants for 14 reserved councillor posts have been contesting the CCC elections.Six mayoral candidates, who are now in poll race, are Rezaul Karim Chowdhury from Awami League, Dr Shahdat Hussain from BNP, Wahed Murad from Islamic Front Bangladesh, M A Matin from Bangladesh Islami Front, Jannatul Islam from Islami Andolan Bangladesh, and Abul Majur from People's Party.The returning officers will allocate poll symbols among the candidates today (Monday)After allocating the election symbols, the formal election campaign will begin, returning officer said.Hasanuzzaman also said the total polling stations in the Chattogram City Corporation are 735, and the number of polling booths is 4886. The number of voters are 1951052 (998723 male and 952329 female). Voters numbers have increased 1,37,603, he said.The returning officer told the Daily Observer, a total of 735 presiding officers, 4886 assistant presiding officers and 9,772 polling officers have been appointed.A total of 11000 Electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be installed in all polling stations.