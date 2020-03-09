Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 March, 2020, 6:42 AM
latest
Home Front Page

CCC Polls

One Mayor aspirant withdraws, 6 in race

Formal campaign begins today

Published : Monday, 9 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 8: As many as six mayoral and 226 councillor candidates are now in the final race of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) elections slated for March 29.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Returning Officer Hasanuzzaman said one mayoral and 52 councillor aspirants have withdrawn their nomination papers on Sunday, the last day for withdrawal of candidature. Solaiman Alam Sheth of Jatiya Party has withdrawn his candidature on the last day, he added.
Besides, 50 candidates in 41 wards under the city corporation and two women councillor candidates from women reserved seats have withdrawn from the race, he said.
Finally, a total of six mayoral aspirants, 170 councillor aspirants in 41 wards and 56 aspirants for 14 reserved councillor posts have been contesting the CCC elections.
Six mayoral candidates, who are now in poll race, are Rezaul Karim Chowdhury from Awami League, Dr Shahdat Hussain from BNP, Wahed Murad from Islamic Front Bangladesh, M A Matin from Bangladesh Islami Front, Jannatul Islam from Islami Andolan Bangladesh, and Abul Majur from People's Party.
The returning officers will allocate poll symbols among the candidates today (Monday)
After allocating the election symbols, the formal election campaign will begin, returning officer said.
Hasanuzzaman also said the total polling stations in the Chattogram City Corporation are 735, and the number of polling booths is 4886.     The number of voters are 1951052 (998723 male and 952329 female). Voters numbers have increased 1,37,603, he said.
The returning officer told the Daily Observer, a total of 735 presiding officers, 4886 assistant presiding officers and 9,772 polling officers have been appointed.
A total of 11000 Electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be installed in all polling stations.










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stock market in doldrums, needs reforms: Minister
One Mayor aspirant withdraws, 6 in race
HC revokes GK Shamim’s bail in two cases
Lukewarm response to Hajj registration worries Ministry
Tamim new  ODI captain
Finance Minister rejects proposal to devalue Taka
19 dead in US, NY declares emergency
16m Italians on lockdown as virus sweeps globe


Latest News
Coronavirus crisis: Educational institutions likely to be closed
Two more bodies found, bride still missing
Mashrafe, Shakib dropped from new BCB central contract
'Mujib Year' opening programmes restructured
BEPZA celebrates International Women's Day
Quarantine must for passengers arriving from six countries
Don’t panic, stay alert: Govt about coronavirus
Modi visit: Home minister warns stern action against any chaos
If there's no democracy, there's no women's rights: Fakhrul
HC for listing language heroes, martyrs
Most Read News
26 women in leadership jointly awarded by IUB and Pathao
3 coronavirus infected patients in Bangladesh
Meherpur trader strangled
832 infected with respiratory problems in 24 hrs
International Women’s Day today
Mentally challenged minor girl 'raped' in Kamrangirchar
2 more die, New York declares state of emergency
Deposit shares in banks was 24.65pc in 2019
‘We shall never surrender to the Corona-curse’
China reports 27 new virus deaths, lowest rise in cases since Jan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft