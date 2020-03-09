HC revokes GK Shamim’s bail in two cases





The High Court bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice SM Mozibur Rahman passed the order on a suo motu (voluntary) move after the state filed a recall petition against GK Shamim's bail order in arms case.

Later, Another HC bench of Justice Md. Rezaul Haque and Justice Bhishmadev Chakraborty recalled its order that granted bail to GK Shamim in a narcotics case.

During the hearing of the arms case, Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Fazlur Rahman informed the court that Shamim mentioned his name differently in his bail petition and the court's cause list

on February 6.

SM Golam Kibria Shamim alias GK Shamim mentioned his name as "SM Golam" in his bail petition and "SM Golam Kibria" in the cause list.

According to cause list GK Shamim submitted his bail petition as S M Golam. His actual name is S M Golam Kibria Shamim said Deputy Attorney General (DAG) F R Khan. Shamim's lawyer Advocate Momtazuddin Ahmed Mehedi told reporters that his client can move a fresh petition before the HC for bail.

Shamim may also move an appeal before the Supreme Court against Sunday's order, Mehedi added.

Two HC benches granted bail to Shamim for six months in a narcotics case and for one year in an arms case in the first week of February.

Another Shamim's lawyear Advocate Sawkat Osman told that the HC granted the bail as Shamim has been in jail for over five months, while the maximum punishment in the cases is six months' imprisonment.

The lawyer said the bail bond for Shamim was submitted before the lower court concerned last week. The bench of Justice Md Rezaul Haque and Justice Bhishmadev Chakrabortty granted the expelled Jubo League leader GK Shamim's bail in a narcotic case on February 4 this year.





















