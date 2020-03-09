Lukewarm response to Hajj registration worries Ministry





In this situation, only 1,801 pilgrims against a total of 137,198 quota allocated to Bangladesh have registered in the last eight days for performing Hajj under government and private arrangements till Sunday evening. Of them, 953 persons have deposited fees for the pilgrimage under government management while only 848 persons have paid for private arrangement pilgrimage.

Against this backdrop, State Minister for Religious Affairs Sheikh Md Abdullah on Sunday urged all pilgrims, who have already pre-registered their names, to complete registration process by paying necessary fees within March 15 this year.

"It is not in any ones hands if this year's Hajj will be postponed for the deadly virus. But, it's apprehended that there will be no problem to perform Hajj this year. If the Hajj is not performed, the registered pilgrims will get their money back," he said assuring reimbursement of their money.

He urged while addressing a press conference on this year's Hajj management at his Ministry conference room. Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) Shahadat Hossain Taslim and Ministry officials were present in the programme.

He said, "The Ministry and HAAB will ensure paying back the pilgrims money, if the Hajj is postponed finally. Applicants intending to withdraw fees will get back and others will be allowed to perform Hajj next year on priority basis."

"Arrangement for Hajj is a lengthy process. Lot of time is needed to complete it. This year's Hajj will be held on July 30 subject to sighting of the Zilhaj moon. But, the authority has to start the process from March to ensure smooth arrangement by completing all procedures," he said and added, "If the pilgrims don't register their names by paying necessary fees, the process will be delayed."

He said those who will pay the fees for registration, will get chance to perform Hajj this year, if the Hajj process remains open. Those, who will not pay, will miss the chance after reopening of the Hajj process. That's why all intending pilgrims should pay the fees in due time.

Whether the Ministry has any plan to

extend the timeline after March 15, the State Minister said if necessary, the time will be extended. But, all should try to pay the fees quickly.

Regarding supply of new passports for the pilgrims, Sheikh Abdullah said they have already discussed with the Home Ministry and the Department of Immigration and Passports. They have given assurance of providing passports to the pilgrims on priority basis on special arrangement.















