

Tamim new ODI captain

meeting on Sunday.

Legendary captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza untie with Bangladesh Cricket as skipper after the last ODI of the three-match series against Zimbabwe on March 6. The BCB decided to take no time in finding out the new 50-over cricket captain and had chosen new skipper within two days after Mashrafe's stepping down.

Three senior cricketers Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim were clearly ahead in the race. But Mushfiq showed unwillingness to take 2nd stint charge. The BCB high-ups therefore, sat separately with Tamim and Mahmudullah on Sunday within four hours long Board meeting before choosing the new leader.

It was heard that the BCB will go with a temporary skipper till Shakib Al Hasan's come back, who is now out of action as he got one-year ban from the ICC. The embargo on Shakib will come to an end on October 29 this year.

Since none of the senior cricketers was agreed to take short term responsibility, the BCB stays with Tamim as the long term captain. The BCB President informed that Tamim is the captain for an 'open period'.

Bangladesh therefore, goes with three captains in three formats. Earlier, Mominul Haque was picked as the Test Captain and Mahmudullah as the T20i Commander after sudden ban on Shakib.

Tamim, 30, is the 14th ODI skipper of Bangladesh, who captained Bangladesh in One-dayers in Sri Lanka in July last year in Mashrafe's unavailability due to injury. Bangladesh were whitwashed by 3-0 margin in that series. Tamim scored 21 runs from his three innings.

The 1st assignment for Tamim after getting the full fledged responsibility, will be the one-off ODI match in Pakistan in April.



















