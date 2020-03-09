Finance Minister rejects proposal to devalue Taka



The Daily Observer and DBC News held a seminer on ‘How the economy is doing’ at Hotel Intercontinental on Sunday. Finance Minister AHM Mustofa Kamal (4th from right) speaking as chief guest. FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim (3rd from right), DBC News CEO Manzurul Islam (2nd from right), PRI senior economist Dr. Ashikur Rahman (extreme right), Community Bank MD Moshiul Huq (extreme left), Bangladesh Bank chief economist Dr. Habibur Rahman (2nd from left), former Governer of Bangladesh Bank Dr. Saleh Uddin Ahmed (3rd from left) and Daily Observer Editor and DBC News Chairman Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury (4th from left) are sitting beside the Finance Minister. photo : Observer

The Finance Minister said Bangladesh is not in a position to devalue taka as the import based country it would face further economic difficulties if the currency is devalued. He added in case of devaluation of taka the foreign direct investment (FDI) would be adversely affected.

Defending the cut in the interest rate on bank loans the Finance Minister said that high interest rate lead to bank defaults.

Mostafa Kamal said when the economy goes strong share markets thrive, but in Bangladesh stock market are in dire straits and there are things to address.

The Finance Minister said all these in response to the queries of the distinguished participants at a seminar titled: "How Bangladesh economy is doing," which he attended as chief guest. The Daily Observer and the DBC News television channel organized the seminar at the Intercontinental Dhaka on Sunday. Assisted by Community Bank the seminar was held at a time when the countdown to the celebration of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is progressing.

Bangladesh is poised to go ahead from the current economic status of 8 plus per cent growth rate, if the challenges ahead are addressed to reach the goal of becoming a developed country, Finance Minister AHM Mostafa Kamal observed.

The economic challenges including the threat of novel coronavirus, the world has been facing, will be addressed with the cooperation of all the stakeholders including, businesspeople, industrialists, exporters and the bankers, he added.

Mostafa Kamal blamed lack of appropriate laws to rein in bank defaulters who often take shelter in the higher courts to escape dragnet. He endorsed that there should be further reforms and discipline in banking sector and it should be achieved in consultation with the stakeholders.

The participants expressed their concerns at poor performance of banks in dealing with defaulted and non- performing loans, money laundering, ailing share markets which cannot be boosted despite for different measurers taken from time to time.

Some of the speakers advocated for devaluation of taka in terms of dollar to stay the local currency competitive in the export market.

The speakers also expressed concern at the gradual falling of exports and imports of industrial law materials as the situation rolled into further crises in the outbreak of coronavirus.

They said foreign direct investment and the private investment were below requirement and they sought policy reforms to increase investment in the country.

Business leaders, industrialists, manufacturers, bankers, stock market investors and other stake holders took part in the seminar.

The Minister said all the points and issues raised by the speakers at the seminar would be addressed in the upcoming budget for the financial year 2020-21.

Former Governor of Bangladesh Bank (BB) Dr. Saleh Uddin Ahmed and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Sheikh Fazle Fahim commended the present state of economy despite some lapses.

Presided over by The Daily Observer Editor and DBC News Chairman Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, the seminar was addressed, among others, by BB Executive Director and Chief Economist Dr Mohammad Habibur Rahman, CPD Fellow Dr. Mustafizur Rahman, BB Director Aftabul Islam, Ekattor TV Chairman Mostafa Kamal, Former FBCCI President Mir Nasir Hossain, Ekattor TV Chief Editor Mozammel Babu, The Daily Observer Director Mir Mosharraf Hossain, The Daily Observer Director Kamal Uddin, DBC Managing Director M. Shahidul Ahsan, DBC News CEO Mohammad Manzurul Islam, Community Bank Managing Director Moshiul Huq Chowdhury, Policy Research Institute (PRI) Executive Director Dr. Ahsan H Mansur, Daily Banik Barta Editor Mohammad Hanif, Suchinta Foundation Chairman Mohammad A Arafat, former President of Association of Bankers Bangladesh Mohamad Nurul Amin, NRBC Bank Chairman Parvez Tamal, Center for Policy Dialogue CPD Executive Director Dr Fahmida Khatun, Dhaka Stock Exchange former President Rakibur Rahman, Consumer Association of Bangladesh President Golam Rahman, Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies Senior Research Fellow Dr Nazneen Ahmed, Janata Bank Chairman Dr Jamal Uddin Ahmed, Dhaka University economics teacher Prof Dr Saima Huq Bidisha.

PRI Senior Economist Dr Asikur Rahman read out the keynote paper while DBC News presenter Sharmin Chowdhuty conducted the seminar.

The keynote paper dwelt on the country's achievement over the last 11 years, future prospects and challenges ahead. Highlighting tremendous growth in all economic segments especially in poverty reduction, investment and setting up of mega projects aimed at changing the economic lot, the author saw greater prospects ahead to implement the target to turn Bangladesh into a developed country by 2041. However, the paper said, to reach the goal, the country should address the challenges and remove the irregularities.

The keynote paper said the country's annual export has now touched $40 billion from $16 billion in last 11 years. The remittance which was $8 billion has crossed $20 billion since 2009. Electricity generation has been increased to 18000 MW from 5823 MW in last 11 years.

There are every prospect to further increase the per capita income, life expectancy and reduction of the poverty and the extreme poverty, the keynote paper indicated.



















