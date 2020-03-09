Avoid public gathering : IEDCR





IEDCR Director Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora came up with the suggestion while speaking at a press briefing at her office on Sunday following the detection of coronavirus cases in Bangladesh for the first time.

Three coronavirus patients have been detected in Bangladesh, she said at the briefing.

The infected patients include two men and one woman, and all of them have been kept in quarantine, Flora said, adding that

their condition is stable now.

Two of them recently returned home from Italy, she said, adding that the third one contracted the virus from an Italy returnee.

Samples from four people who came in contact with the two infected Italy-returnees were collected for test.

Among them, the woman tested positive for the virus and three other Bangladeshis who came in contact with the infected people have been quarantined, said Flora. -UNB















