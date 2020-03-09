Coronavirus:  Edn institutions likely to be closed





The Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) disclosed on Sunday that three patients have been detected with Covid-19 virus in the country and three others have been quarantined.

Meanwhile, an emergency meeting of the national celebration committee of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Sunday night with Prime Minister SheikhHasina in the chair decided to restructure the March 17 programme to avoid gatherings in view of the outbreak of the deadly virus that had already affected more than 103 countries killing over 3600 and affecting more than one lakh people.

The IEDCR warned the people to avoid gatherings to avert the Coronavirus infection.

Many guardians are getting scared following the outbreak of the virus. In many countries educational institutions have been shut following the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Talking to the Daily Observer on Sunday night, Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury Nowfel said decision on the closure of the educational institutions will be taken as per advice of the government.

The regular weekly Cabinet meeting today (Monday) is likely to discuss the Coronavirus issue and decide measures to contain the spread of the virus.















