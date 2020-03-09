Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 March, 2020, 6:42 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Coronavirus:  Edn institutions likely to be closed

Published : Monday, 9 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent

The educational institutions across the country are likely to be closed in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak.
The Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) disclosed on Sunday that three patients have been detected with Covid-19 virus in the country and three others have been quarantined.
Meanwhile, an emergency meeting of the national celebration committee of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Sunday night with Prime Minister SheikhHasina in the chair decided to restructure the March 17 programme to avoid gatherings in view of the outbreak of the deadly virus that had already affected more than 103 countries killing over 3600 and affecting more than one lakh people.
The IEDCR warned the people to avoid gatherings to avert the Coronavirus infection.
Many guardians are getting scared following the outbreak of the virus. In many countries educational institutions have been shut following the outbreak of Coronavirus.
Talking to the Daily Observer on Sunday night, Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury Nowfel said decision on the closure of the educational institutions will be taken as per advice of the government.
The regular weekly Cabinet meeting today (Monday) is likely to discuss the Coronavirus issue and decide measures to contain the spread of the virus.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stock market in doldrums, needs reforms: Minister
One Mayor aspirant withdraws, 6 in race
HC revokes GK Shamim’s bail in two cases
Lukewarm response to Hajj registration worries Ministry
Tamim new  ODI captain
Finance Minister rejects proposal to devalue Taka
19 dead in US, NY declares emergency
16m Italians on lockdown as virus sweeps globe


Latest News
Coronavirus crisis: Educational institutions likely to be closed
Two more bodies found, bride still missing
Mashrafe, Shakib dropped from new BCB central contract
'Mujib Year' opening programmes restructured
BEPZA celebrates International Women's Day
Quarantine must for passengers arriving from six countries
Don’t panic, stay alert: Govt about coronavirus
Modi visit: Home minister warns stern action against any chaos
If there's no democracy, there's no women's rights: Fakhrul
HC for listing language heroes, martyrs
Most Read News
26 women in leadership jointly awarded by IUB and Pathao
3 coronavirus infected patients in Bangladesh
Meherpur trader strangled
832 infected with respiratory problems in 24 hrs
International Women’s Day today
Mentally challenged minor girl 'raped' in Kamrangirchar
2 more die, New York declares state of emergency
Deposit shares in banks was 24.65pc in 2019
‘We shall never surrender to the Corona-curse’
China reports 27 new virus deaths, lowest rise in cases since Jan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft