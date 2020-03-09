|
4 hotlines for coronavirus reporting
|
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has launched four hotline numbers for creating awareness among people about novel coronavirus.
The government has taken various preventive measures following outbreak of coronavirus in different countries. IEDCR launched the hotlines as part of the measures to contain the virus, a handout said on Sunday.
The hotline numbers are:
01937110011
01937000011
01927711784
01927711785
Coronavirus, which spread from China's Wuhan, has killed 361 people and infected more than
17,300 people globally until Monday.
The majority of these cases - 17,205 - have been recorded in mainland China. Apart from these, Hong Kong has confirmed 14 cases and Macao seven. -UNB