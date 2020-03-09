Mujib Year programmes on March 17 restructured

Video
Monday, 9 March, 2020
Published : Monday, 9 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The grand programmes of the 'Mujib Year' marking celebration of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on March 17 have been postponed to avert big public gatherings in the wake of novel Coronavirus outbreak in the country.
Instead of the gathering at National Parade Ground, the programmes of the celebration on March 17 will be inaugurated through placing wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi 32 Bangabandhu Museum
and his grave at Tungipara in Gopalganj.
The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of national celebration committee of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman held on Sunday night at Ganobhaban, official residence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. She presided over the meeting. Her younger sister Sheikh Rehana and the committee members were present.
After the meeting, national committee's chief co-ordinator Dr. Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury briefed media about the decision of the meeting at his office at International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka.
He said that as the programmes of the celebration have been restructured, the inauguration of the Mujib Year on March 17 will be organized in a simple manner. As the programme is curtailed, the foreign dignitaries will not join the programme.
A grand programme will be organized later at a convenient time in between March 17 this year and March 26, 2021. During the mega programme, the foreign dignitaries will be invited, Kamal Chowdhury added.
He said that the programmes will be restructured at a meeting of the national committee today (Monday).









