

PM calls for calm over coronavirus

She made the call during an event marking International Women's Day 2020 on Sunday.

"Coronavirus has become a global problem. It has severely affected the economy in many countries. We're monitoring the situation and taking necessary measures. But I would request all to maintain hygiene," said the prime minister.

Hasina pointed out that the health ministry is issuing directives every day on what to do to prevent catching the virus while stressing the need to follow these.

"We have the capacity to address the issue and we can do it if everyone becomes aware of it and follows the directives."

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatunnessa Indira presided over the event.

"Inshallah, we have enough capability (to tackle coronavirus) and we'll do that. There's nothing to worry about," she said while inaugurating an event marking International Women's Day at Osmani Memorial Auditorium.

She said the government is monitoring the situation round the clock and will take immediate appropriate steps if any problem arises.

Everyone has to ensure personal hygiene and follow the instructions of health ministry, she said.

In this connection Sheikh Hasina said that health ministry is issuing their instructions daily regarding the coronavirus.

"I will request all to follow those instructions," she added.

The prime minister urged all to generate awareness about coronavirus.

She also said that due to coronavirus, countries across the globe are facing economic hardship.

-Agencies





















