Bangabandhu’s words become order of the day

"People's rule" by Bangabandhu became the order of the day across East Pakistan from March 8 in 1971. Bangalees were supremely disciplined and dedicated in this matter as never before. Every man, woman and child scrupulously followed the dictates of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.On March 8, the Dhaka radio station aired Bangabandhu's Race Course speech at 8:30am. Other radio stations in the then East Pakistan followed. By now, "civildisobedience" was launched and Bangabandhu's edicts were being fully observed.Sharing the dreams of freedom, Bangalees of all ages took the responsibility of achieving it with a passion.Student leaders including the DUCSU extended full support for Bangabandhu's speech. The then Chhatra League president Nur-e-Alam Siddiqui, General Secretary Shahjahan Shiraj, DUCSU Vice-President ASM Abdur Rob and General Secretary Abdul Quddus Makhan shared their support for the speech.They jointly stated that this fight for Liberation would be termed the "Freedom Fight" and Bangabandhu "the Father of the Nation."The March 7 speech had urged supreme obedience and dedication in every Bangalee. Every man, woman and child thoroughly followed the orders of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Black flags waved on the rooftops of every Bangalee homes protesting against mass killings of Bangalees, following the orders made by Bangabandhu.The Pakistani rule continued to be rejected in East Pakistan.The impact of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's speech was gaining visibility both inside and outside the country.Thousands of Banglaees (about 10,000) living in Britain gathered in front of the Pakistani High Commission in London to demand an independent Bangladesh.In Rajshahi, military authorities imposed an indefinite curfew from 9:00pm. This was deemed unreasonable and the military was urged to withdraw it. In the morning, Bangalees working in Pakistan International Airlines marched out of the Airport and brought out a procession to Sheikh Mujib's Dhanmondi residence.In Islamabad, Peoples' Party Chairman ZA Bhutto declined to make a comment on the conditions Bangabandhu had given to join the National Assembly on March 25.On 8 March, Tajuddin Ahmad on behalf of the Awami League refuted the government press note and termed it as sheer falsehood. Chhatra League resolved the formation of Swadhin Bangladesh Chhatra Sangram Parishad. Instruction was given to form eleven members Sangram Parishad in the grass root level consisting of a convenor, one secretary and nine members.On this day the Forward Student Block distributed a leaflet proposing to form Bangla Mukti Front with an object of establishing independent socialist Bangladesh. Leaflet on technique of guerilla warfare was also distributed on the same day. PDP chief Nurul Amin and Muslim League leader Abdus Sabur Khan urged for immediate transfer of power. Meanwhile talks started between Sheikh Mujib and President Yahya Khan to resolve the outstanding issues.