HC wants list of language heroes, martyrs













Thu court asked the government to form a committee in this regard within a month, led by the cultural affairs secretary. Other members of the committee must be persons involved in the Language Movement or its research.

The government has been asked to submit a plan of the committee and its progress within two months.

The HC bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader issued the order following a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Ishrat Hassan.

