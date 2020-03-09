|
HC wants list of language heroes, martyrs
Published : Monday, 9 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM Count : 60
The High Court (HC) on Sunday directed the 0government to prepare a complete list of language heroes and martyrs within the next six months.
Thu court asked the government to form a committee in this regard within a month, led by the cultural affairs secretary. Other members of the committee must be persons involved in the Language Movement or its research.
The government has been asked to submit a plan of the committee and its progress within two months.
The HC bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader issued the order following a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Ishrat Hassan.
Lawyer Subir Nandi Das appeared for the petition while Deputy Attorney General ABM Abdullah Al Mahmud Bashar represented the state.