Monday, 9 March, 2020, 6:41 AM
HC wants list of language heroes, martyrs

Published : Monday, 9 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Sunday directed the 0government to prepare a complete list of language heroes and martyrs within the next six months.




Thu court asked the government to form a committee in this regard within a month, led by the cultural affairs secretary. Other members of the committee must be persons involved in the Language Movement or its research.
The government has been asked to submit a plan of the committee and its progress within two months.
The HC bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader issued the order following a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Ishrat Hassan.
Lawyer Subir Nandi Das appeared for the petition while Deputy Attorney General ABM Abdullah Al Mahmud Bashar represented the state.



