Home Minister warns stern action against any chaos

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Sunday warned that law enforcers will take stern action if any vested quarter tries to create chaos over the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh to take part in 'Mujib Borsho' programmes.He came up with the information while talking to reporters after attending a programme marking the surrender of drug traders and laying the foundation stone of a new building of Dhamoirhat Police Station in Dhamoirhat upazila.Modi is scheduled to visit Bangladesh to join the inaugural ceremony of 'Mujib Borsho' marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on March 17."India is a genuine friend of Bangladesh and Narendra Modi will be present at the Bangabandhu's birth centenary programme on March 17 as the Prime Minister of that country," the home minister said, adding that heads of the government of other friendly countries will also join the function. -UNB