Seven human trafficking tribunals get judges





The tribunals were formed under the Human Trafficking Prevention Act 2012 (Manab Pachar Protirodh O Daman Ain) to speed up the trial procedures.

The law and justice division of the law, justice and parliamentary ministry issued a gazette notification in this regard on Sunday. It said that seven district judge level judicial officials have been transferred in consultation with the Supreme Court.

Those transferred to the human trafficking tribunals are Md Liyakat Ali Molla, District and session judge of Chapanawabgonj to Rajshahi, M A Awal, judge of Nari O Sishu Nirjatan Daman Tribunal-1 Cumilla to Khulna, Md Nurul islam, judge of Nari O Sishu Nirjatan Daman Tribunal, Cox'sbazar to Rangpur, Md Saifur Rahman judge of Nari O Sishu Nirjatan Daman Tribunal, Brammanbaria to Sylhet, Jannatul Ferdous judge of Nari O Sishu Nirjatan Daman Tribunal-3 Chottogram to Chattogram, Md Monjurul Hossain judge of Nari O Sishu Nirjatan Daman Tribunal-2, Dhaka to Barishal, Kazi Abdul Hannan judge of Nari O Sishu Nirjatan Daman Tribunal-1 to Dhaka.



















The government on Sunday appointed judges in seven divisional human trafficking tribunals (Manab Pachar Aparadh Daman Tribunals), which were formed recently.The tribunals were formed under the Human Trafficking Prevention Act 2012 (Manab Pachar Protirodh O Daman Ain) to speed up the trial procedures.The law and justice division of the law, justice and parliamentary ministry issued a gazette notification in this regard on Sunday. It said that seven district judge level judicial officials have been transferred in consultation with the Supreme Court.Those transferred to the human trafficking tribunals are Md Liyakat Ali Molla, District and session judge of Chapanawabgonj to Rajshahi, M A Awal, judge of Nari O Sishu Nirjatan Daman Tribunal-1 Cumilla to Khulna, Md Nurul islam, judge of Nari O Sishu Nirjatan Daman Tribunal, Cox'sbazar to Rangpur, Md Saifur Rahman judge of Nari O Sishu Nirjatan Daman Tribunal, Brammanbaria to Sylhet, Jannatul Ferdous judge of Nari O Sishu Nirjatan Daman Tribunal-3 Chottogram to Chattogram, Md Monjurul Hossain judge of Nari O Sishu Nirjatan Daman Tribunal-2, Dhaka to Barishal, Kazi Abdul Hannan judge of Nari O Sishu Nirjatan Daman Tribunal-1 to Dhaka.