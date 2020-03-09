Family submits prayer to Home Ministry seeking Khaleda’s release





The sources claimed that the family members of Khaleda Zia have recently submitted the prayer to Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. As it's a matter of legal procedure, the home ministry has forwarded the prayer to the law ministry.

Although the ministries of home and law affairs admitted the matter, Khaleda Zia's family members denied making any comments on the issue.

When contacted, Home Ministry's Security Service Division (SSD) Secretary Md. Shahiduzzaman told reporters that they have received a prayer from the imprisoned BNP chief's family members. After receiving the letter, it was sent to the law ministry for its opinion on the issue.

"In the letter, they mentioned that Khaleda Zia wants to go to London for advanced treatment," he added.

While talking to media, Law Minister Anisul Huq on Sunday said that his ministry has received a letter of BNP chairperson's family through the home ministry. "We are now examining the legal issues for taking decision on the matter. The law ministry will give its opinion on the matter while the home ministry will take decisions. As the letter was sent to me, I will now look into the matter," he added.

However, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday said at a programme that he's unaware about any prayer of BNP chairperson's family.

