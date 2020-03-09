Video
Monday, 9 March, 2020, 6:41 AM
Home Back Page

Family submits prayer to Home Ministry seeking Khaleda’s release

Published : Monday, 9 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Staff Correspondent

The family members of BNP Chairpersons Khaleda Zia have submitted a prayer to the Home Ministry, seeking her immediate release from jail considering humanitarian grounds. After necessary procedures, the Home Ministry has forwarded it to the Law Ministry for its opinion, according to the sources.
The sources claimed that the family members of Khaleda Zia have recently submitted the prayer to Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. As it's a matter of legal procedure, the home ministry has forwarded the prayer to the law ministry.
Although the ministries of home and law affairs admitted the matter, Khaleda Zia's family members denied making any comments on the issue.
When contacted, Home Ministry's Security Service Division (SSD) Secretary Md. Shahiduzzaman told reporters that they have received a prayer from the imprisoned BNP chief's family members. After receiving the letter, it was sent to the law ministry for its opinion on the issue.
"In the letter, they mentioned that Khaleda Zia wants to go to London for advanced treatment," he added.
While talking to media, Law Minister Anisul Huq on Sunday said that his ministry has received a letter of BNP chairperson's family through the home ministry. "We are now examining the legal issues for taking decision on the matter. The law ministry will give its opinion on the matter while the home ministry will take decisions. As the letter was sent to me, I will now look into the matter," he added.
However, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday said at a programme that he's unaware about any prayer of BNP chairperson's family.
"BNP has not submitted any prayer. May be her family members can submit any prayer, but I don't know anything. I even don't know about the content of the letter," he added.


