Monday, 9 March, 2020, 6:41 AM
Women’s rights can’t be ensured without democracy: BNP

Published : Monday, 9 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Staff Correspondent

Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Dal formed a humna chain in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka on Sunday demanding unconditional release of BNP chief Khaleda Zia and protesting hike in prices of electricity and water. photo : Observer

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said women's rights cannot be ensured in the country without restoring democracy and releasing BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia from jail.
He came up with the remarks while addressing a rally of Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal, marking the International Women's Day in front of the party's Nayapaltan central office on Sunday.
"The government must take necessary steps to ensure a safe society for women. Without their cooperation, it's not possible for us to build a safe family, society and country," he said.
Fakhrul said Khaleda Zia was the first leader to take necessary steps to empower the country's women. Through encouraging education and employment for the women, she had ensured the women's contributions in the society. The BNP leader said democracy will not be restored if BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is not freed from jail. He called upon women to get united to carry out a movement to free Khaleda and restore democracy.
BNP standing committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan, Senior Joint Secretary-General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Mohila Dal president Afroza Abbas, General Secretary Sultana Ahmed, leaders Helen Jerin Khan and Noor Ara Safa also spoke at the rally.










