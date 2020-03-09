Video
Monday, 9 March, 2020, 6:40 AM
Home Back Page

Court asks cops to submit probe report on murder of Khilgaon kids

Published : Monday, 9 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Sunday ordered Khilgaon police to submit a probe report by April 12 in a case filed over the killing of two children by their mother in the capital's Khilgaon area.
Metropolitan Magistrate Ashek Imam fixed the date for submitting a probe report after accepting the first information report (FIR) in the sensational case.
Mozammel Haque Biplab, father of the two kids, filed the case with Khilgaon Police Station on Saturday night, accusing his wife Popy of killing their two children.
The bodies of 12-year-old Mehjabin Alvi and her 7-year-old sister Jannatul Ferdous were found inside the flat on the third floor of a building in Dakkhin Groan on Saturday morning.
Popy was rescued and admitted to the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) with 18 percent burn injuries.


