

Indira promises to fight violence against women

" We must remember the glory of the Dhaka University as it contributed immensely to country's all the progress and advancement," she made this comment at the concluding event of Internal Women Debate Competition at the ceremony marking the International Women's Day organized by Dhaka University Central Student Parliament at the Teacher- Student Centre on Sunday.

Applauding the success of the women, she also noted that Bangladeshi women keeps its step in every important field equally like men in administration, army, law enforcement agencies, engineering , business, entrepreneurships and others.

However, earlier state minister talked with the journalists at her Secretariat office, saying her ministry wants to put the brakes on rape and oppression of women and children.

Her comment came in the wake of rape of women and children alarmingly.

She also said that her ministry will mobilize different social and cultural organizations against women and children's oppression, she said.

The International Women's Day was celebrated in the country, as elsewhere across the globe, on Sunday highlighting women's rights and equality.

The theme for International Women's Day 2020 is "I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women's Rights".

The International Women's Day is celebrated every year on March 8 to highlight women's movement and struggle for equality.

Different organisations chalked out various programmes on the occasion in the capital as elsewhere across the country.

On the eve of the day, President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages, greeting all women across the world.

UN Women executive director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, in her special message on the day, highlighted 2020 as the year for gender equality and calls on everyone to tackle the persistent barriers against gender equality.















