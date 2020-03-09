Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 March, 2020, 6:40 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Indira promises to fight violence against women

Int’l Women’s Day observed

Published : Monday, 9 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

Indira promises to fight violence against women

Indira promises to fight violence against women

Fazilitunnesa Indira, State Minister for Women and Children's Affairs, has said that Dhaka University has played an important role behind country's all the success and development.
" We must remember the glory of the Dhaka University as it contributed immensely to country's all the progress and advancement," she made this comment at the concluding event of  Internal Women Debate Competition at the ceremony marking the  International Women's Day organized by Dhaka University Central Student Parliament at the Teacher- Student Centre on Sunday.
Applauding the success of the women,  she also noted that Bangladeshi women keeps its step in every important field equally like  men  in administration, army, law enforcement agencies, engineering , business, entrepreneurships and others.
However, earlier state minister talked with the journalists at her Secretariat office, saying her ministry wants to put the brakes on rape and oppression of women and children.  
Her comment came in the wake of rape of women and children alarmingly.
She also said that her ministry will mobilize different social and cultural organizations against women and children's oppression, she said.
The International Women's Day was celebrated in the country, as elsewhere across the globe, on Sunday highlighting women's rights and equality.
The theme for International Women's Day 2020 is "I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women's Rights".
The International Women's Day is celebrated every year on  March 8 to highlight women's movement and struggle for equality.
Different organisations chalked out various programmes on the occasion in the capital as elsewhere across the country.
On the eve of the day, President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages, greeting all women across the world.
UN Women executive director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, in her special message on the day, highlighted 2020 as the year for gender equality and calls on everyone to tackle the persistent barriers against gender equality.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
100-yr-old man recovers from  coronavirus
Home Minister warns stern action against any chaos
Seven human trafficking tribunals get judges
Family submits prayer to Home Ministry seeking Khaleda’s release
Women’s rights can’t be ensured without democracy: BNP
Court asks cops to submit probe report on murder of Khilgaon kids
Indira promises to fight violence against women
Men should take stand against rape: PM


Latest News
Coronavirus crisis: Educational institutions likely to be closed
Two more bodies found, bride still missing
Mashrafe, Shakib dropped from new BCB central contract
'Mujib Year' opening programmes restructured
BEPZA celebrates International Women's Day
Quarantine must for passengers arriving from six countries
Don’t panic, stay alert: Govt about coronavirus
Modi visit: Home minister warns stern action against any chaos
If there's no democracy, there's no women's rights: Fakhrul
HC for listing language heroes, martyrs
Most Read News
26 women in leadership jointly awarded by IUB and Pathao
3 coronavirus infected patients in Bangladesh
Meherpur trader strangled
832 infected with respiratory problems in 24 hrs
International Women’s Day today
Mentally challenged minor girl 'raped' in Kamrangirchar
2 more die, New York declares state of emergency
Deposit shares in banks was 24.65pc in 2019
‘We shall never surrender to the Corona-curse’
China reports 27 new virus deaths, lowest rise in cases since Jan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft