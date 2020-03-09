Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 March, 2020, 6:40 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Men should take stand against rape: PM

Published : Monday, 9 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged men to stand beside rape victims by raising their voice against the crime which she described as a global problem.
She made the call at an event marking International Women's Day on Sunday.
"Rape is a global issue and men should come forward to address it," said Hasina.
"The rapist is a man and therefore we want men to come forward to prevent the crime."
Those who commit such a heinous act belong to the lowest rung of society, the prime minister noted. "I don't feel like calling them humans as they are worse than animals. So our men should take action against them," she said.
Hasina stressed the need for women to become self-dependent, noting that a society cannot function properly one half of it is immobile, she said. "I believe that the society will move forward when more women become educated and independent," she said.
Women suffer from different abuses and her government has taken many steps to clamp down on these, according to the Awami League chief. "We have introduced several laws and punitive measures to prevent it," she said.
The prime minister recalled Begum Rokeya Shakhawat Hossain, a pioneer of women's rights in the country. "Today, women are able to get an education and become independent. She was the one who showed us the path. Women in our country would never have this opportunity if she had not taken a stand."
Hasina also recalled the contribution of her mother, Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, who always supported her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman throughout his fight for the rights of Bangalees which culminated in Bangladesh's independence.
"She had never demanded a saree or jewellery from  my father or thrust the burden of running a family on him. Rather, she provided him moral support and helped him take the right decision for Bangladesh when it came to any important issue," said Hasina.
"He (Bangabandhu) could never devote himself to his country if my mother had not taken the responsibility of looking after his family and raising his children. This was her great contribution."
Hasina also recalled the contribution of women in the Liberation War of 1971 while highlighting the severe torture they went through in the process.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
100-yr-old man recovers from  coronavirus
Home Minister warns stern action against any chaos
Seven human trafficking tribunals get judges
Family submits prayer to Home Ministry seeking Khaleda’s release
Women’s rights can’t be ensured without democracy: BNP
Court asks cops to submit probe report on murder of Khilgaon kids
Indira promises to fight violence against women
Men should take stand against rape: PM


Latest News
Coronavirus crisis: Educational institutions likely to be closed
Two more bodies found, bride still missing
Mashrafe, Shakib dropped from new BCB central contract
'Mujib Year' opening programmes restructured
BEPZA celebrates International Women's Day
Quarantine must for passengers arriving from six countries
Don’t panic, stay alert: Govt about coronavirus
Modi visit: Home minister warns stern action against any chaos
If there's no democracy, there's no women's rights: Fakhrul
HC for listing language heroes, martyrs
Most Read News
26 women in leadership jointly awarded by IUB and Pathao
3 coronavirus infected patients in Bangladesh
Meherpur trader strangled
832 infected with respiratory problems in 24 hrs
International Women’s Day today
Mentally challenged minor girl 'raped' in Kamrangirchar
2 more die, New York declares state of emergency
Deposit shares in banks was 24.65pc in 2019
‘We shall never surrender to the Corona-curse’
China reports 27 new virus deaths, lowest rise in cases since Jan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft