Monday, 9 March, 2020, 6:40 AM
Home Back Page

Five to die for killing Khulna schoolteacher

Published : Monday, 9 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Mar 8:  A court here on Sunday sentenced five people to death for killing a schoolteacher in the city in 2018.
Judge Md Nazrul Islam Khan of the Speedy Trial Tribunal delivered the verdict in a crowded courtroom.
The court also acquitted two people as the prosecution could not prove their involvement in the killing.
The five, who have been awarded death penalty, are Kazi Murad, Kazi Farhad Hossain, Kazi Rownakul Islam Rono, Saiful Islam and Md Zakir Hossain. Of them, Jakir is still at large.
According to the prosecution, the five abducted Kazi Tasfin Hossain Tayon, 32, a kindergarten teacher and son of Kazi Ferdaus Hossain Tota of Mujgunni Main road area under Khalishpur police station in the city on August 28, 2018.
They killed him and dumped the body into a ditch near Boyra police lines area. Police recovered the decomposed body from the ditch following confessional statements of arrested criminals Saiful and Murad after 10 days of abduction.
On September 8, Tota, father of Tayon, filed a murder case with Khalishpur police Station.
Inspector (SI) Mizanur Rahman, also the investigation officer of the case, pressed charges December 10, 2018, accusing seven people.


