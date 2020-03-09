BEPZA celebrates Int’l Women’s Day













Major General S M Salahuddin Islam BP, SPP, ndc, psc, the Executive Chairman of BEPZA presided over the meeting, according to a press release.

He said, 'We realize that every human being regardless of gender has incredible potential to contribute to the world.'

For ensuring safety of employees children and increasing attentiveness of work BEPZA Chief has announced to build a day care center at BEPZA Complex.

