Woman like Papiya makes ‘women empowerment’ insignificant: Nasim





Mohammed Nasim, also coordinator of ruling 14-party alliance, was addressing a discussion meeting at Jatiya Press Club on 7th death anniversary of former AL General Secretary Abdul Jalil arranged by Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jot.

Nasim said, "Today is International Women's Day.

During the time of women empowerment across the country, appearance of Papiya is very unfortunate."

"We believe in women empowerment and freedom. But, it is not mean using the freedom in punk way," he added.

The AL leader said, "The 14-alliance is fighting against women and child repression. We urge all guardians and teachers to come forward for giving safety our mothers and sisters."

Paying his due respect to Abdul Jalil, Nasim said, "Abdul Jalil was a perfect gentleman. He was very much devoted to the party."

Prominent actor Syed Hasan Imam chaired the programme while State Minister for Information Murad Hassan, AL Organizing Secretary Sakhawat Hossain Shafiq, actress Moushumi and organization General Secretary Arun Sarker Rana also spoke the programme.















