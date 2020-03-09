Video
Monday, 9 March, 2020
BTRC to note users’ complaints thru public hearing on March 30

Published : Monday, 9 March, 2020

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) is going to host third public hearing to know the experiences and complaints on quality of services directly from the clients of telecom operators.
"The public hearing will be held on March 30 to know the users' complaints and experiences," BTRC Senior Assistant Director Md Zakir Hossain Khan said on Sunday.
He said the hearing would take place at Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh auditorium and begin at 10am where BTRC will host around a few hundred customers through a registration process.
To this end, BTRC has already opened the registration process and users can register on http://www.btrc.gov.bd/regestration-form till March 17, added Zakir.
BTRC Chairman, commissioners, senior officials and representatives of mobile phone operators would be present at the hearing.    -BSS


