Land registration process to be automated: Anisul

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq on Sunday said land registration process across the country would be automated soon and work to prepare development project proposal (DPP) in this regard has been finalized.

"Under this process, all the activities like land mutation, ownership, record, paying taxes and survey are being coordinated with land registration. We would be able to achieve positive and visible progress in index for property registration in facilitating business," he said at a workshop here in the capital.

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) organized the workshop, with the law minister addressing it as chief guest. -BSS





