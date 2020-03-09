Motherhood and Journalism: Journalist mothers ‘conciliate both’





Falguni Rashid, staff reporter at Ekattor Television, said at times she wished she could stay with her child all the time.

At times like these, women journalists balance the responsibilities of motherhood and work with the help from the family, friends and colleagues.

Maksuda Aziz, a mobile journalism specialist at Prothom Alo, said there were difficulties at first but things became easier when her partner started sharing the responsibilities of rearing children and household chores.

For some women journalists, being allowed to 'take it easy' and working less when they become pregnant is not the answer. Kazi Nafia Rahman, a reporter at bdnews24.com, covered the 2018 national election while expecting her first child.

She said she was grateful to her office for cooperation but opposed the idea of being given any additional benefits during pregnancy.

The thought of quitting her job and staying with her baby did cross her mind but she kept moving forward. "We're the one writing about women development. How're we supposed to inspire others if journalists quit after becoming mothers, give up the fight and face the challenge?" she asked.

Maksuda agreed. She said women journalists are meticulous, diligent and people can easily relate to them. She believes retuning home late or staying away from home for work is not a big deal.

"If women want to see themselves as equals to men at workplace, then they have to do the equal amount of work. There's no shortcut," she said.

Maksuda said families need to understand that work is equal for men and women. "Family must play an active role in advancing women," she said.

Childcare centres to ease burden

Falguni, who conceived when she was working and attended honours final examination, said she was fortunate to get the full support from the family and the office during the crucial stage of her life.

She emphasised setting up of childcare centres at media houses for the convenience of the mothers and their children.

"It was really tough for me when I resumed work after my baby was four and a half months' old. I took care of official assignments even when my son was sick. There wouldn't have been any problem if there was a daycare centre at office. I could take care of my child and complete my work," she explained.

Maskuda and Nafia agreed that having daycare centres at their workplace would make things easier. "It's high time that media houses be equipped with daycare centres," Nafia said.

'Attitude needs to change'

All three women journalists discussed internal problems while working in the news media.

These women journalists say they feel the traditional families need to adjust their attitude with the changing nature of Bangladeshi society.

They said parents do not raise questions when their daughters want to be doctors who work late at night. So, why do they raise such concern when their daughters want to work for a newspaper or a television channel?

"Attitude will only change if enough women are willing to take up the challenge and overcome the obstacles facing them in journalism," said Maksuda.

'Journalism is a lifestyle'

For Thomson Reuters Foundation's Editor-in-Chief Belinda Goldsmith, journalism is more than a job.

She said she constantly juggled life like other working parents to ensure to give her best at work and home.

"At every stage, my husband and I needed to reassess our children's needs and ensure we had support that was flexible," she said. "News doesn't stop at 5:00pm, so I needed help that could work for last-minute changes."

Belinda said she decided to stop going to conflict zones after deciding to have children

But that did not stop her from travelling to other parts of the world and educating her children about the world along the way.

"I never considered quitting. Journalism is more than a job. It is a lifestyle," she said. -UNB















