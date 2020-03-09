Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 March, 2020, 6:39 AM
latest
Home City News

Man gets life-term for killing wife

Published : Monday, 9 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Mar 08: A Chapainawabganj court on Sunday sentenced a man to life-term rigorous imprisonment for killing his wife in Shibganj upazila in 2017.
Additional District and Session judge Shawkat Ali gave this verdict to Masud, 50, a resident of Bhatatola village under the upazila.
The court also fined him Taka one lakh, in default, he will also suffer more one year jail.
According to the prosecution story, following a family feud Masud killed his wife Saima Khatun Poly, 32, by suffocating on December 30 in 2017 at night at his house.
Next day of the incident, Poly's mother Setara Begum filed a murder case accusing Masud with Shibganj Thana. Police arrested Masud on January 1, 2018 and sent him to the jail.
Investigating officer of the case Sub-Inspector Mahtab Ali of Shibganj Thana submitted chargesheet against Masud to the court on March 23, 2018. After hearing 11 witnesses and examining other evidences, the court announced the verdict in presence of Masud.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BEPZA celebrates Int’l Women’s Day
Senior Engineer Md Rabiul Islam speaks at an inauguration ceremony
Sudatta Chakma joins as Information Commission Secretary on Sunday
Rajshahi turned volatile from early March in 1971
Woman like Papiya makes ‘women empowerment’ insignificant: Nasim
WZPDCL to create over 800 skilled electricians in 5yrs
BTRC to note users’ complaints thru public hearing on March 30
Land registration process to be automated: Anisul


Latest News
Coronavirus crisis: Educational institutions likely to be closed
Two more bodies found, bride still missing
Mashrafe, Shakib dropped from new BCB central contract
'Mujib Year' opening programmes restructured
BEPZA celebrates International Women's Day
Quarantine must for passengers arriving from six countries
Don’t panic, stay alert: Govt about coronavirus
Modi visit: Home minister warns stern action against any chaos
If there's no democracy, there's no women's rights: Fakhrul
HC for listing language heroes, martyrs
Most Read News
26 women in leadership jointly awarded by IUB and Pathao
3 coronavirus infected patients in Bangladesh
Meherpur trader strangled
832 infected with respiratory problems in 24 hrs
International Women’s Day today
Mentally challenged minor girl 'raped' in Kamrangirchar
2 more die, New York declares state of emergency
Deposit shares in banks was 24.65pc in 2019
‘We shall never surrender to the Corona-curse’
China reports 27 new virus deaths, lowest rise in cases since Jan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft