Man gets life-term for killing wife





Additional District and Session judge Shawkat Ali gave this verdict to Masud, 50, a resident of Bhatatola village under the upazila.

The court also fined him Taka one lakh, in default, he will also suffer more one year jail.

According to the prosecution story, following a family feud Masud killed his wife Saima Khatun Poly, 32, by suffocating on December 30 in 2017 at night at his house.

Next day of the incident, Poly's mother Setara Begum filed a murder case accusing Masud with Shibganj Thana. Police arrested Masud on January 1, 2018 and sent him to the jail.

Investigating officer of the case Sub-Inspector Mahtab Ali of Shibganj Thana submitted chargesheet against Masud to the court on March 23, 2018. After hearing 11 witnesses and examining other evidences, the court announced the verdict in presence of Masud. -BSS

















