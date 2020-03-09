

Government funded researches must deliver results



There is a common belief that Bangladesh government does not spend enough money for research activities. To some degree it is true and the government needs to allocate more funds for universities and research institutes for the purpose. Many scientists here complain that they do not have well-equipped laboratories for conducting research activities. But even the fund that is allocated now is properly used in researches; Bangladesh would not have lagged behind in various fields. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina correctly said that the researches that are being conducted by the researchers of the country with the fund from the government must be beneficial to the country. She came up with the remark while distributing cheques among post-graduate students and researchers under Bangabandhu Fellowship, National Science and Technology (NST) Fellowship and donation for research. We are in complete agreement with her words. However, the purpose of research is to inform action. Thus, any form of research must aim to contextualize its findings within the larger body of research. Research must always be of high quality in order to produce knowledge that is applicable outside of the research setting. Furthermore, the results of research must have implications for policy and future project implementation.Bangladesh is not a land of huge natural resources and it must conduct research to find out ways to effectively use its limited resources. Bangladesh has to achieve self-sufficiency in food production sustainably because in the days ahead, the number of population will increase, but not so the land resources. So the motto that research is for research's sake will not be helpful for the nation. There should indeed be people who will seek truth for truth's sake, but if in a country like Bangladesh truth or science's practical side is ignored, the country will not be able to cope with the future challenges.For example, at present research on the staple food of the country is not advancing as it ought to be. Few experts are presently working at the Hybrid Rice Division of Bangladesh Rice Research Institute's (BRRI) and the acute manpower shortage has evidently hit hard the research of high-yielding varieties of rice. But Bangladesh has a huge potential for cultivating HYVs during the Boro season. It is possible to raise rice production by planting a proper variety by selecting quality seeds.Fundamental research on medicine is not done in Bangladesh, not even in big neighbouring countries, but the country must make enough medical experts so that fruits of modern medical science and technology can be effectively practiced here. It will help Bangladesh save money that is spent in medical tourism.There is a common belief that Bangladesh government does not spend enough money for research activities. To some degree it is true and the government needs to allocate more funds for universities and research institutes for the purpose. Many scientists here complain that they do not have well-equipped laboratories for conducting research activities. But even the fund that is allocated now is properly used in researches; Bangladesh would not have lagged behind in various fields.