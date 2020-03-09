Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 March, 2020, 6:39 AM
latest
Home Editorial

Government funded researches must deliver results

Published : Monday, 9 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Government funded researches must deliver results

Government funded researches must deliver results

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina correctly said that the researches that are being conducted by the researchers of the country with the fund from the government must be beneficial to the country. She came up with the remark while distributing cheques among post-graduate students and researchers under Bangabandhu Fellowship, National Science and Technology (NST) Fellowship and donation for research. We are in complete agreement with her words.  However, the purpose of research is to inform action. Thus, any form of research must aim to contextualize its findings within the larger body of research. Research must always be of high quality in order to produce knowledge that is applicable outside of the research setting. Furthermore, the results of research must have implications for policy and future project implementation.

Bangladesh is not a land of huge natural resources and it must conduct research to find out ways to effectively use its limited resources. Bangladesh has to achieve self-sufficiency in food production sustainably because in the days ahead, the number of population will increase, but not so the land resources. So the motto that research is for research's sake will not be helpful for the nation. There should indeed be people who will seek truth for truth's sake, but if in a country like Bangladesh truth or science's practical side is ignored, the country will not be able to cope with the future challenges.

For example, at present research on the staple food of the country is not advancing as it ought to be. Few experts are presently working at the Hybrid Rice Division of Bangladesh Rice Research Institute's (BRRI) and the acute manpower shortage has evidently hit hard the research of high-yielding varieties of rice. But Bangladesh has a huge potential for cultivating HYVs during the Boro season. It is possible to raise rice production by planting a proper variety by selecting quality seeds.





Fundamental research on medicine is not done in Bangladesh, not even in big neighbouring countries, but the country must make enough medical experts so that fruits of modern medical science and technology can be effectively practiced here. It will help Bangladesh save money that is spent in medical tourism.

There is a common belief that Bangladesh government does not spend enough money for research activities. To some degree it is true and the government needs to allocate more funds for universities and research institutes for the purpose. Many scientists here complain that they do not have well-equipped laboratories for conducting research activities. But even the fund that is allocated now is properly used in researches; Bangladesh would not have lagged behind in various fields.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Government funded researches must deliver results
International Women’s Day today
The poor struggling with rising commodity prices
Punish the coal thieves
A new dawn for Afghanistan
Dhaka turning into an open ‘gas chamber’
PM's urge to continue progress in sports
Dearth of kidney treatment facilities


Latest News
Coronavirus crisis: Educational institutions likely to be closed
Two more bodies found, bride still missing
Mashrafe, Shakib dropped from new BCB central contract
'Mujib Year' opening programmes restructured
BEPZA celebrates International Women's Day
Quarantine must for passengers arriving from six countries
Don’t panic, stay alert: Govt about coronavirus
Modi visit: Home minister warns stern action against any chaos
If there's no democracy, there's no women's rights: Fakhrul
HC for listing language heroes, martyrs
Most Read News
26 women in leadership jointly awarded by IUB and Pathao
3 coronavirus infected patients in Bangladesh
Meherpur trader strangled
832 infected with respiratory problems in 24 hrs
International Women’s Day today
Mentally challenged minor girl 'raped' in Kamrangirchar
2 more die, New York declares state of emergency
Deposit shares in banks was 24.65pc in 2019
‘We shall never surrender to the Corona-curse’
China reports 27 new virus deaths, lowest rise in cases since Jan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft