BCS craze should be stopped







Couple of months ago the 41th BCS circular has been published. Just after we have seen that many students are occupying library seats just and forget all their academic studies.

In the age of the Internet, Google, Wikipedia and other portals offer a storm of knowledge of easily available information. Moreover, the students of our universities focus more on memorising facts and dates and learning mnemonics for their BCS exams. It's no surprise that the intellectual development and eligibility of jobs in the private sector does not correlate with the explosion of the number of graduates.











Thus the skills of these students are really questionable. On the other hand skill based man power is the timely demand of our country. No one wants employees who are just human trivia books and calculators, in an age where analytical and communication skills are of the utmost importance. Unfortunately, the government of Bangladesh and the public service commission are also stuck with this archaic method of recruitment. Some modification is needed in recruitment procedure. Academic knowledge is becoming obsolete only because of this BCS craze.

Raihan Rahman

