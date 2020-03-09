

Living amidst misogynists…



Proletarians and Women's Day

Well, this thought made me take a walk down the memory lane. It was the last year when I had to do a research work in the tea estates where I investigated female workers' life and livelihood, struggles and their basic human rights which they are deprived off. I asked some of my respondents if they knew anything about Women's day (actually the date was 8th march). Most of them never heard about this. A few who heard about it, said 'Goriber abar nari dibosh' (Do the poor have women's day?). Indeed, it was kind of embarrassing experience. However I had to tolerate their words as it was a lame sarcasm. So, it was quite clear that these folks either do not know about the day or they have very limited (negative) idea about the issue. I believe most women do not know about this day. However, yesterday I asked my maid whether she knew about the day or not and she replied negatively. Interestingly, she later replied, "Nari dibose kaj korle ki extra taka diben?" (Shall I get extra money if I work on that particular day?) For them earning their bread and butter matters the most and these dates merely exist in calendars.



However, later I came to the realisation that special days are actually for the privileged. Proletarians do not bother about these days or any celebrations. They do not care which shop is giving sale on women's day or about rushing to get their special apparel. Cladding purple dress, wearing matching heels and checking in a posh restaurant (which is giving 8% off) is for the elitists.



On that note, #eachforequal is the theme of this year's Women's Day. And not to mention in recent decades, the world's women have made tremendous progress towards achieving equality with men. Women's access to education and proper health care has increased; their participation in the paid labour force has grown; and legislation and administration that promise equal opportunities for women and respect for their human rights have been adopted in many countries including Bangladesh. However I believe equality is still a far cry, as equity has not been achieved. What we see is to some extent is apparently eye-wash.

Dripping into misogyny



Men still do not hold positive attitude towards women. Once one of my male friends said, "We give 'mohorana' to the brides so that we can buy them from their parents". I was really shocked to hear his statement. Even in this decade people consider us as commodities. Apparently it shows, the higher education they get from the finest institutions of our countries may be turned them into radical human beings.

Another recent incident gave me goosebumps. Last month, at a beautiful dusk, while attending an alumni meeting, one of my friends confessed his desire to beat his wife. I asked him, what if it is the other way round? He became furious. Unacceptably, a female friend came to save his back and told her consent about being beaten by her spouse. She thinks our religion (Islam) permits it and we must follow it. I felt bad about those poor souls as they contain misinterpreted notion of the religion. And I certainly feel that this society is responsible for this misogynist mental upbringing.



Now let's get a glimpse of an overall scenario. Research findings released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) reveals that, despite decades of progress closing the equality gap between men and women, close to 90 per cent of men and women hold some sort of bias against women. According to the finding, about half of the world's men and women feel that men make better political leaders, and over 40 per cent feel that men make better business executives and that men have more right to a job when jobs are scarce. Twenty eight per cent think it is justified for a man to beat his wife. Well, are you still thinking about the equity or equality?



Rape incidents, rape culture and liberty

According to the rape statistics of Bangladesh around 212 rape incidents happened in last two months. Among them, 53 per cent were minor. The rape incidents have apparently become a regular occurrence. And the sexual harassment we had to face at home, office and in public transport are nothing new. Even sometimes I feel difficult to breathe amidst the lascivious male gaze.



Now, let's talk about the virtual harassment we face every day. The comment section of any kind of feminist post suggests that women are the most evil creatures of the Almighty and their only duty is to endure everything silently. Both male and female profiles' comments suggest that the 'rape culture' has become a serious disease.



It makes my heart bleed when changemakers like Hazera begum, Shahnaz Apa, Joya Chakma, Wasfia Nazreen, Mabia Akter, the Girls' football team of Koloshindur and enormous unsung heroes get unkind words in social media. Then questions arise, when can we liberate our mind from the stereotypes? When will the changes be appreciated and we all will applaud all ordinary and extraordinary womenfolk? The never ending sighs also give me hope, as I believe- 'Be you and the world will adjust.' Let us encourage all the women to be like phoenix and break the dogmas, barriers and rules. So, let's celebrate women's day everyday in our lives.

The writer is editorial assistant, The Daily Observer

















