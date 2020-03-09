

COVID-19: A global threat



The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in China as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. Two other coronavirus infections-SARS in 2002-2003 and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) in 2012-both caused severe respiratory syndrome in humans. All 3 of these emerging infectious diseases leading to a global spread are caused by 'beta'-coronaviruses.



Finally, the coronavirus study group of the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses named 2019?nCoV as severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). On 23 February 2020, there were 77041 confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in China. The number of infections has exceeded that of the SARS outbreak in China in 2002 .



As the largest known RNA viruses, CoVs are further divided into four genera: 'alpha'-CoVs, 'beta'-CoVs, 'gamma'-CoVs, and 'delta'-CoVs, among which 'alpha'- and 'beta'-CoVs are able to infect mammals, whereas the other two genera can infect birds and could also infect mammals. So far, seven coronaviruses have been found to infect humans and cause respiratory diseases. Four of seven are common human CoVs (HCoVs) usually leading to common self-limited upper respiratory disease: HCoV-229E, HCoV-OC43, HCoV-NL63, and HCoV-HKU1.



These viruses can occasionally cause more serious disease in young, elderly, or immunocompromised individuals. SARS-CoV-2 was recently isolated from human airway epithelial cells, characterized by next-generation sequencing in January 2020, and identified to be a new member of 'beta'-CoVs. SARS-CoV-2 can also infect the lower respiratory tract, but the clinical symptoms are milder than SARS and MERS according to current limited evidence and reports .



COVID-19 is the third known zoonotic coronavirus disease after SARS and the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS). A study showed that the SARS-CoV-2 was a chimeric virus between a bat coronavirus and a coronavirus of unknown origin. By comparing with other animals, they found that snakes are the most likely wildlife repository for the SARS-CoV-2. The research by Benvenuto and others showed that the SARS-CoV-2 was only closely related to the coronavirus isolated from Chinese chrysanthemum?headed bats in 2015. Their research supported the theory that the transmission chain started from bats to humans.



Several studies confirmed that SARS-CoV-2 was a new coronavirus closely related to the bat SARS?CoV. Recently, it reveals that the sequence homology between SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV2 is 79.5%. They also found that the SARS-CoV-2 had high homology with bat coronaviruses. Therefore, the current evidence strongly supports that the SARS-CoV-2 was derived from bats, although the intermediate hosts of SARS-CoV-2 remain to be determined.

A study showed that from January 10 to 24, 2020, the number of people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection in China increased by 31.4 times. On 23 February 2020, the number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in China was 1879 times of that on 10 January 2020. The same study reveals that the case fatality rate of COVID-19 to be 2.84% based on their patient pool.



The authors also found that the ratio of male to female deaths was 3.25:1, the median age of death was 75 years, the median time from the first symptom to death was 14 days, and the median time from early symptoms to death in people aged 70 or older (11.5 days) was shorter than that in people under 70 years old (20 days). These findings suggest the disease may progress faster in the elderly than in the young.



Looking at the molecular basis of the disease one study found that angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) was the receptor for SARS-CoV-2. In the normal human lung, ACE2 is expressed on type I and II alveolar epithelial cells. Among them, 83% of the type II alveolar cells have ACE2 expression. Men had a higher ACE2 level in their alveolar cells than women. Asians have a higher level of ACE2 expression in their alveolar cells than the White and African American populations. The binding of SARS-CoV-2 on ACE2 causes an elevated expression of ACE2, which can lead to damages on alveolar cells. Damages to alveolar cells can, in turn, trigger a series of systemic reactions and even death. They also confirmed that Asian males are more susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection.



Huang and others found that 98% of the patients in their study had fevers, of which 78% had a temperature higher than 38�C. They reported that 76% of the patients had coughs, 44% of patients experienced fatigue and muscle pain, and 55% of patients had dyspnea. A small number of patients also developed expectoration (28%), headaches (8%), hemoptysis (5%), and diarrhea (3%). Laboratory tests found that 25% of infected patients had leukopenia and 63% had lymphocytopenia.



The level of aspartate aminotransferase was elevated in 37% of the patients. Myocarditis was diagnosed in 12% of the patients, and the level of hypersensitive troponin I was significantly increased in these patients. Abnormalities in chest computed tomography (CT) images were found in 100% of the patients. Grinding glass?like and consolidation areas were found in 98% of the infected patients' bilateral lungs.



At present, the treatments of patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection are mainly symptomatic treatments. A study found that the most common complications in patients with 2019-nCoV infection were acute respiratory distress syndrome, followed by anemia, acute heart injuries, and secondary infections. Therefore, empirical antibiotics, antiviral therapy (oseltamivir), and systemic corticosteroids were often used for treatments. Patients with intractable hypoxemia were given invasive mechanical ventilation. Holshue and other researchers used remdesivir in the treatment of patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection and achieved good results. Lu postulated that, in addition to antiviral interferers and antibiotics, neuraminidase inhibitors, RNA synthesis inhibitors, and Chinese traditional medicine could also be used in the treatment of COVID-19. Nevertheless, the efficacy of these drugs still needs to be verified by clinical trials.



Although coronaviruses cause primarily mild to severe respiratory infections, the potential for transmission by transfusion is worthy of consideration. In China, most of blood centers or blood banks have taken the following measures during the current outbreak: (1) taking body temperature before blood donation; (2) additional questions in the donor screening questionnaire regarding whether the donor or relatives have related symptoms, have traveled to areas with local transmission of SARS-CoV-2 (Wuhan or Hubei province) within 28 days, or are donors with high risk; (3) calling back all blood donors and asking the donors and their family about their current physical condition after donation; and (4) recalling untransfused blood products from infected donors.



WHO clarify the following facts about Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for the public:

1. Cold weather and snow CANNOT kill the new coronavirus.



2. Taking a hot bath does not prevent the new coronavirus disease.

3. The new coronavirus cannot be transmitted through goods manufactured in China or any country reporting COVID-19 cases.



4. The new coronavirus CANNOT be transmitted through mosquito bites.

5. People of all ages can be infected by the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Older people, and people with pre-existing medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease) appear to be more vulnerable to becoming severely ill with the virus.



To date, there is no specific medicine recommended to prevent or treat the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV).However, those infected with the virus should receive appropriate care to relieve and treat symptoms, and those with severe illness should receive optimized supportive care. Some specific treatments are under investigation, and will be tested through clinical trials. WHO is helping to accelerate research and development efforts with a range or partners.



