Call to build discrimination-free Sonar Bangla



To mark the International Women's Day-2020, colourful rallies were brought out in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA: To mark the Day, the Strengthening Women's Ability for Productive New Opportunities (SWAPNO) project, being implemented by local government bodies in partnership with a local NGO Gana Unnayan Kendra (GUK), organised different programmes in Shaghata Upazila of the district.

In the morning, a rally led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohiuddin Zahangir was brought out from his office and ended at the same venue after parading the main roads of the upazila headquarters.

Then, a discussion meeting was held at the upazila auditorium with Upazila Women Affairs Officer Abu Sayeed Hossain in the chair.

UNO Mohiuddin Zahangir addressed the function as chief guest and Assistant Commissioner (Land) M. Shakil Ahmed spoke at the event as special guest.

District Manager of SWAPNO project Jahidul Haque, Project Coordinator of GUK Dulal Karim, and beneficiary Shapla Khatun addressed the meeting, among others.

Chief guest UNO Mohiuddin Zahangir said a woman can consolidate her position in the society as well as in the family and none will dare to neglect her if she earns money through work.

The government has enacted necessary laws with a view to protect the women and the children from all types of violence keeping the provision of severe punishment, the UNO added.

Similar programmes were also held at the arrangement of the project at Fulchhari Upazila of the district marking the day, said District Manager of SWAPNO project Jahidul Haque.

JOYPURHAT: To mark the Day, district administration and DWA jointly brought out a rally from Ramdeo Bajla Government High School premises, and after parading different roads of the town, it ended at Zila Parishad Auditorium.

A discussion meeting was held at the same place where district Awami League (AL) President and lawmaker of Joypurhat-1 Constituency Advocate Shamsul Alam Dudu spoke as chief guest while Additional District Magistrate Sadikur Rahman was in the chair.

KHULNA: To mark the Day, district administrations, DWA, different NGOs and educational institutions organised different programmes.

A rally led by Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque was brought out from New Market area and paraded different roads of the city.

Later, a discussion meeting was held on Public Hall premises where KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque was chief guest and Additional Deputy Commissioner (DC) (General) Ziaur Rahman was in the chair.

Among others, Khulna Metropolitan Police ASP Sardar Rakibul Islam, DD of Khulna Regional Information Office M. Javed Iqbal, President of Khulna Press Club SM Nazrul Islam, Regional Director of the Archaeology Department Afroza Khan Mita, and Commander of Police Tanning Centre Taslima Khatun also spoke in the meeting.

DD of DWA Nargis Fatema delivered the welcome speech.

The chief guest said women of Bangladesh have already proved their abilities and efficiencies in doing everything from managing household works to conquering the Mount Everest significantly contributing to the development of the country.

He urged men and women for working unitedly to build discrimination free prosperous 'Sonar Bangla' as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and by realising the visions envisioned by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Speakers called for engaging comprehensive efforts to bring an end to violence against women to ensure their equal emancipation in development, economy, politics, governance, every profession and sector for building a prosperous nation.

Earlier, KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque inaugurated a four-day Women Development Fair-2020 on the Public Hall premises as chief guest.

LAXMIPUR: To mark the Day, district administration and DWA jointly organised a discussion meeting on Collectorate Building premises where DC Anjan Chandra Pal was chief guest and ADC (General) Mohammad Shafiuzzaman Bhuiyan was in the chair.

Among others, district AL President Golam Faruk Pinku, Civil Surgeon Dr Abdul Gaffar, ASP Mongnethwai Marma, District Women Affairs Officer Sultana Jubeda Khanam, and President of Jatiya Mahila Sangstha, district unit Farida Yasmin Lika were present as special guests.

Sadar Upazila Chairman AKM Shamsuddin Jehan was chief guest in the programme while General Secretary of Food Security Network Nurul Alam Masud moderated the event.

Speakers in the programme said, "At least 68.10 per cent of women in Bangladesh are directly or indirectly engaged with agriculture. Besides all the household works, 74 pc of them rear livestock, 63 pc preserve local varieties of seeds, 40 pc grow vegetables and fruits, but still they do not have recognition as woman farmers."

A woman farmer Shirin Akhter from Subarna Char Upazila was given 'Swarno-Krishani' award in the programme for her outstanding contribution in practicing organic agriculture and food security.

The speakers also said women are considered to be just assistants in the agriculture of Bangladesh. There are discriminations and negligence in various fields, like obtaining government provided agricultural commodities, supply and marketing of own agricultural products, technology facilities and access to land, etc.

They further said, over the last seven years, although the participation of women in agriculture has increased, rural women has ownership of only two to four pc of land and the rest are owned by men.

Among others, Chairman of Kendriyo Krishok Moitry Monir Ahmed, Chairman of We Can Nur Nahar Rini, woman farmer Nasima Akhter, Chairman of Nari Odhikar Jote Laila Parvin, Ex-Commander of District Muktijoddha Command Fazlul Haque Badal, and Executive Director of Noakhali Rural Development Society Abdul Awal attended the meeting.

PIROJPUR: To mark the Day, district administration and DWA jointly arranged a discussion meeting at Shaheed Abdur Razzaque-Saif Mizan conference hall of DC office in the morning.

DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain attended the meeting as chief guest while ADC (General) Nahid Farjana Siddique was in the chair and SP (Crime & Admin) Mollah Azad Hossain was special guest.









DD of District DWA Md Zakir Hossain delivered the welcome speech.

Among others, Chairman of Jatiya Mahila Sangstha, district unit Rashida Akram, district Mahila AL GS Shahida Barek, District Mahila Parishad Organising Secretary Khaleda Akhter Hena, and NGO representative Ujjal Pal also spoke in the meeting.

Speakers said men can play vital role to stop violence against and sexual abuse of women. Harassments against women are prevailing in the society in different forms.

The chief guest DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain said, "Women are contributing 36 per cent of the country's total GDP. In the Asia-Pacific region the position of Bangladesh is the highest in women perspective. But, still we have to go a long way to achieve millennium development goals." 