Monday, 9 March, 2020, 6:38 AM
Six killed in road mishaps in 2 dists

Published : Monday, 9 March, 2020
Our Correspondents

Six persons were killed and six others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Munshiganj, in two days.
DINAJPUR: Three motorcyclists were killed in separate road accidents in Parbatipur and Biral upazilas of the district on Sunday and Saturday.
A madrasa teacher was killed in a road accident in Chowrasta Intersection area adjacent to the bus terminal on Parbatipur-Fulbari Highway in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
Deceased Mozammel Haque, 60, was the son of late Ashraf Ali Mandol of Borodal Village under Mostafapur Union. He was an assistant teacher of RG Debipur Shiyalcourt Alim Madrasa in the Upazila.
Police sources said a Sayedpur-bound picnic bus hit a motorcycle in Chowrasta Intersection area at around 11:30am, leaving the motorcyclist Mozammel dead on the spot. However, police seized the bus, but its driver fled the scene.
Parbatipur Model Police Station (PS) sources confirmed the incident.     
On the other hand, two motorcyclists were killed in a head-on collision between the motorcycle and an ambulance in Bazardighi area under Farakkabad Union in Biral Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Labu, 25, son of Delwar Hossen of Chawkkanchan Village, and Rabbi, 25, son of Motiur Rahman of Teghara Village in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge of Biral PS Sheikh Nasim Habib said following the accident the two bikers were killed on the spot.
Protesting the accident, locals blocked the road and torched the ambulance. Later, fire fighters doused the flame.
Police recovered the bodies and sent those to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy. The ambulance driver fled the scene.
MUNSHIGANJ: Three persons were killed and six others injured when a passenger bus collided head-on with a microbus at Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
Two of the deceased were identified as Rezwan, 34, and Zahid, 32, and the other was the microbus driver.
The microbus carrying eight passengers collided with a passenger bus at Puratan Ferry Ghat area on the Dhaka-Mawa Highway about 1:45pm, leaving two persons dead on the spot and five others injured.
Later, another died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Sreenagar Fire Service Station Officer Dewan Azad Hossen confirmed the incident.


