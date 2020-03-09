Video
Monday, 9 March, 2020, 6:38 AM
Five hurt in Satkhira BCL clash, 11 held

Published : Monday, 9 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Our Correspondent

SATKHIRA, Mar 8: At least five Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) men were injured when a clash broke out between two rival groups of the BCL on Satkhira Government College campus on Saturday afternoon.
Satkhira Sadar Police Station Sub-Inspector Noor Alam said the clash occurred over stalking a girl.
Police are questioning one Liza over the matter while they also arrested 11 people in this connection.
Satkhira District BCL President candidate Ashique said a clash happened between some of his followers and ones of Parvez over smoking on the campus.
Later, another clash occurred at Satkhira Sadar Hospital as some of the injured were taken there.


