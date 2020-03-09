Video
Two found dead in 2 dists

Published : Monday, 9 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Our Correspondents

Two persons including a woman were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Meherpur and Barishal, in two days.
MEHERPUR: Police recovered a fertiliser trader's body from the staircase of his house at Mohajonpur Village in Mujibnagar Upazila of the district early Sunday.
Deceased Subal Kuri was a resident of the village.
Mohajanpur Union Parishad Member Zohurul Islam said the trader went missing from his shop on Saturday evening. After searching he was found dead early Sunday.  
Being informed, police recovered and sent the body to morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge of Mujibnagar Police Station (PS) Abul Hashem confirmed the news.
BARISHAL: Police recovered an unknown old woman's body from roadside in Kaunia area of the city on early Saturday.
Sub-Inspector of Kaunia PS M Salim said locals saw the body aged about 60 in the said area and informed police.
Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.










