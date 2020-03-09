Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 March, 2020, 6:38 AM
latest
Home Countryside

13 fishermen fined for catching Jatka

Published : Monday, 9 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Our Correspondent

LAXMIPUR, Mar 8: A mobile court here on Saturday night fined 13 fishermen for illegally catching Jatka (hilsa fish less than 23 centimetres in length) from Meghna River in Ramgati Upazila of the district.
Among the fined fishermen, Didar, 35, Rafiq, 25, Mannan, 30, Yusuf, 25, Karim, 30, and Shahed, 20, were fined Tk 5,000 each while Nirab, 20, Abdul Kuddus, 20, Abdur Rahman, 18, Sajeeb, 18, Shipon, 18, Sakib, 12, and Md Sakib, 12, were fined Tk 2,000 each.
Ramgati Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Md Abdul Momen fined them the money at around 11pm.
Sub-Inspector of Berkheri River Police Outpost Md Jahangir Alam said the fishermen were detained from Slice canal area along with 60 kilograms of jatka and 50,000 metres net and two boats.
Earlier, the government has banned the catching of fishes of all kinds, including hilsa, in the Padma-Meghna Rivers from March 1 to April 30.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Call to build discrimination-free Sonar Bangla
Six killed in road mishaps in 2 dists
Five hurt in Satkhira BCL clash, 11 held
Noakhali Technical Training Centre organised a function to distribute certificates among the trainees
Two found dead in 2 dists
13 fishermen fined for catching Jatka
Strict measures to tackle terrorism to be taken
Gangni farmers export cabbage to Malaysia


Latest News
Coronavirus crisis: Educational institutions likely to be closed
Two more bodies found, bride still missing
Mashrafe, Shakib dropped from new BCB central contract
'Mujib Year' opening programmes restructured
BEPZA celebrates International Women's Day
Quarantine must for passengers arriving from six countries
Don’t panic, stay alert: Govt about coronavirus
Modi visit: Home minister warns stern action against any chaos
If there's no democracy, there's no women's rights: Fakhrul
HC for listing language heroes, martyrs
Most Read News
26 women in leadership jointly awarded by IUB and Pathao
3 coronavirus infected patients in Bangladesh
Meherpur trader strangled
832 infected with respiratory problems in 24 hrs
International Women’s Day today
Mentally challenged minor girl 'raped' in Kamrangirchar
2 more die, New York declares state of emergency
Deposit shares in banks was 24.65pc in 2019
‘We shall never surrender to the Corona-curse’
China reports 27 new virus deaths, lowest rise in cases since Jan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft