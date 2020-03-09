13 fishermen fined for catching Jatka





Among the fined fishermen, Didar, 35, Rafiq, 25, Mannan, 30, Yusuf, 25, Karim, 30, and Shahed, 20, were fined Tk 5,000 each while Nirab, 20, Abdul Kuddus, 20, Abdur Rahman, 18, Sajeeb, 18, Shipon, 18, Sakib, 12, and Md Sakib, 12, were fined Tk 2,000 each.

Ramgati Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Md Abdul Momen fined them the money at around 11pm.

Sub-Inspector of Berkheri River Police Outpost Md Jahangir Alam said the fishermen were detained from Slice canal area along with 60 kilograms of jatka and 50,000 metres net and two boats.

Earlier, the government has banned the catching of fishes of all kinds, including hilsa, in the Padma-Meghna Rivers from March 1 to April 30.

















